Christmas Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Christmas Day holiday on Saturday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule. Little Rock: No collection on Christmas Day.

Little Rock Recycling: No collection on Christmas Day.

Maumelle: Today’s routes will run Monday. Routes will be delayed one business day until Jan. 7.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Monday’s routes will be collected Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule. Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: No collection on Christmas Day.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed today through Sunday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed through Sunday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed through Sunday. Emergency number is

(501) 223-1509.

Little Rock: Offices closed through Sunday.

Maumelle: Offices closed through Sunday.

North Little Rock: Offices closed through Sunday.

Sherwood: Offices closed through Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices closed today through Sunday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed today through Sunday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed through Sunday.

State: Offices closed today through Sunday.

Federal: Offices closed today through Sunday.

State Capitol: Offices closed Christmas Day. Building will remain open today 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed today through Sunday. However, the 311 app can still receive requests.

POST OFFICE

Offices close early today, and collection boxes will not be checked after 12 p.m. Offices will be closed Christmas Day.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed through Sunday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed through Sunday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed Christmas Day.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: School is out. Students return Jan. 5.

Little Rock: School is out. Students return Jan. 5.

North Little Rock: School is out. Students return Jan. 4.

Pulaski County Special: School is out. Students return Jan. 5.

ROCK REGION METRO

Bus routes will not run on Christmas Day.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed through Sunday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit will/won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Christmas Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.