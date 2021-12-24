Commission to search for next Springdale police chief in department





SPRINGDALE -- The Civil Service Commission thinks Springdale's next police chief is among those already serving the city.

Bob Downum, commission chairman, said the group Tuesday decided to keep the search for a new chief internal.

Police Chief Mike Peters on Dec. 15 announced his retirement after 30 years with the department. His last day will be Jan. 31. He has served as the chief since Sept. 11, 2015.

Downum said the Police Department has four men who meet the criteria for the position, but the commission might not receive applications from all.

The city's job description for the police chief lists requirements as a bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university, 11 years of law enforcement experience and at least seven years of management experience.

The commission set the deadline for applications as Jan. 5 because of the holidays, Downum said. Interviews will begin later that week, he added.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said Thursday he thinks the Police Department does a good job of preparing its officers and others to advance and continue to build on its traditions.

"It's a lot more -- and it has to be -- than administrative skills," Sprouse said. "It needs to be someone the department has respect for, so they will follow the leadership. That's the most important thing in my book."

The five-member Civil Service Commission hires and fires police chiefs but has asked for Sprouse's input to determine the needs and wants of the city in three other searches for chiefs, including Peters.

"I trust them completely to make the decision," Sprouse said of the commission.

Peters was hired as a patrolman in June 1991 after 5½ years in the U.S. Army. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

He worked in investigations and drug enforcement before a promotion to sergeant in 1998. He was a shift supervisor until his promotion to lieutenant in 2001. In 2004, he was promoted to captain.

The Civil Service Commission on Nov. 11 announced Blake Holte, a 25-year veteran of the Fire Department, as the city's fire chief.

Fire Chief Mike Irwin retired Dec. 1. He had served the city as fire chief for nine years.



