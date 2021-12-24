Consumer prices' '21 rise fastest in 39 years

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season underway.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October, continuing a string of annual price gains that have run well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4% surge in October.

"Consumers spent with less enthusiasm in November as they shifted their holiday shopping to earlier in the season and continued to contend with escalating prices and reduced product availability," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October. Both gains came after a 1% plunge in incomes in September, the month that government benefit programs such as expanded unemployment benefits came to an end.

Consumers are saving less amid the rapid price increases. Adjusted for inflation, disposable personal income, or after-tax income, fell 0.2%, the fourth straight decline. The savings rate -- personal savings as a share of disposable income -- declined to 6.9%, the lowest since December 2017. Nominal personal income rose 0.4% last month.

The big jump in the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.

While the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index is the better known gauge, the Federal Reserve prefers to follow the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index in setting its interest-rate policies to fight inflation. That index tracks the actual purchases consumers are making each month while the consumer price index follows a fixed market basket of goods.

For the month of November, the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.6%, slightly lower than the 0.7% monthly gain in October. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.5% in November. Core inflation has risen 4.7% over the past 12 months. That is the fastest pace for the core reading since a 5.1% rise in the 12 months ending in September 1983.

The 5.7% increase for overall inflation was the fastest 12-month gain since a 5.8% increase for the 12 months ending in July 1982.

POLITICAL ANGLES

Republicans contend that the sizable gains in inflation are evidence that President Joe Biden's economic policies are not working and are actually harming Americans whose incomes are not keeping up with rising prices.

The administration, however, points to the nation's rapid reopening following a pandemic-triggered recession, an economic event that is unprecedented in our lifetimes.

Suppliers have been unable to keep up with demand, pushing prices up sharply and clogging the nation's ports with goods that can't be unloaded fast enough.

"Consumers are able to purchase less because prices are rising, and that is starting to put the brakes on real spending growth," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. That could eventually push down prices, he said, but "inflation is likely to remain certainly higher than the Fed wants for a while."

The Federal Reserve last week announced that it was accelerating the pace of change in its approach to fighting inflation with an expectation that it could raise interest rates next year by possibly three times to slow growth and keep inflation from getting out of hand.

While the Fed has stopped calling the inflation increase transitory, Biden administration officials continue to insist that the price surge being seen now will start to fade next year as supply chain problems get resolved. They noted that energy prices including the cost of gasoline have already started to fall.

WHAT NEXT?

The big question for officials at the central bank -- and in the Biden administration -- is what will come next. With the omicron variant of the coronavirus surging around the world, it is unlikely that tangled supply chains will return to normal quickly. At the same time, rising housing costs could keep inflation high even as some of the most painful trends of 2021, including a surge in used-car prices tied to a computer chip shortage, moderate.

Hunter said November could be the peak for the headline inflation index, because gas prices have moderated recently, but the core measure could continue rising for a few months before beginning to slow.

"We need to be humble here," he said, noting that probably "one or two times last year, we thought we were at peak."

The government reported Wednesday that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in the July-September quarter, up from a previous estimate of a slightly slower 2.1% gain.

A Labor Department report Thursday showed that applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits were little changed last week, suggesting historically low layoffs as the labor market continues to recover.

Orders placed with U.S. factories for durable goods rose in November by more than forecast, pointing to steady demand that will help drive production growth in early 2022, Commerce Department data showed.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press; by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (WPNS); and by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times.