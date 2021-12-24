



Marriage Licenses

Korliss Nelson, 27, and Kelvesha Poole, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Tenieka Farmer, 44, and Rodrick Wilkerson, 47, both of Little Rock.

John Bolden, 59, and Amey Williams, 50, both of Little Rock.

Jeremy Williams, 31, and Charla Moore, 34, both of Little Rock.

Sunvit Lor, 33, and Phoua Lee, 29, both of Hensley.

Deangelo Simmons, 41, and Brooke Sanders, 37, both of Little Rock.

Eddie Withers Jr., 39, and Raynasha Collins, 38, both of Sherwood.

Bobby Bradley, 57, and Deborah Hornes, 53, both of Little Rock.

Jason Petrey, 28, and Ada Esquivel, 29, both of Laurel, Md.

Jesse Christian, 31, and Rachel Russell, 32, both of Sherwood.

Mack Stephens, 47, and Justyce Atchley-Sellors, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-4290. Demetrius Sims v. Lachasity Marshall-Sims.

21-4292. Caesar Darrough v. Dinesha Darrough.

21-4293. Kahlil Semien v. John Watkins.

21-4295. Houston Green v. Cheree Avery.

GRANTED

20-3370. Ashley Champion v. Christina Champion.

21-1869. Josh Kellett v. Shelby Kellett.

21-2212. Jacqueline Williams v. Phillip Lee Sr.

21-2914. Chynna Bailey v. Cojan Bailey.

21-3182. Derick Madden v. Melanie Madden.

21-3291. Donell Hart v. Shirley Hart.



