Essayist Joan Didion dies at 87

NEW YORK -- Joan Didion, the author and essayist whose precise social and personal commentary in such classics as "The White Album" and "The Year of Magical Thinking" made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of turbulent times, has died. She was 87.

Didion's publisher Penguin Random House announced the author's death on Thursday. She died from complications from Parkinson's disease, the company said.

"Didion was one of the country's most trenchant writers and astute observers. Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics," Penguin Random House said in a statement.

Along with Tom Wolfe, Nora Ephron and Gay Talese, Didion reigned in the pantheon of "New Journalists" who emerged in the 1960s and wedded literary style to nonfiction reporting.

Tiny and frail even as a young woman, with large, sad eyes often hidden behind sunglasses and a soft, deliberate style of speaking, she was a novelist, playwright and essayist who once observed that "I am so physically small, so temperamentally unobtrusive, and so neurotically inarticulate that people tend to forget that my presence runs counter to their best interests."

Or, as she more famously put it: "Writers are always selling somebody out."

Didion received a National Humanities Medal in 2012, when she was praised for devoting "her life to noticing things other people strive not to see." For decades, she had engaged in the cool and ruthless dissection of politics and culture, from hippies to presidential campaigns to the kidnapping of Patty Hearst, and for her distrust of official stories.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1224didion/]





"Slouching Towards Bethlehem," "The White Album" and other books became essential collections of literary journalism, with notable writings including her takedown of Hollywood politics in "Good Citizens" and a prophetic dissent against the consensus that in 1989 five young Black and Latino men had raped a white jogger in Central Park (the men's convictions were later overturned and they were freed from prison).

Didion was equally unsparing about her own struggles. She was diagnosed in her 30s with multiple sclerosis and around the same time suffered a breakdown and checked into a psychiatric clinic in Santa Monica, Calif., that diagnosed her worldview as "fundamentally pessimistic, fatalistic and depressive."

In her 70s, she reported on personal tragedy in the heartbreaking 2005 work, "The Year of Magical Thinking," a narrative formed out of the chaos of grief that followed the death of her husband and writing partner, John Gregory Dunne. It won a National Book Award, and she adapted it as a one-woman Broadway play that starred Vanessa Redgrave.

"We have kind of evolved into a society where grieving is totally hidden. It doesn't take place in our family. It takes place not at all," she told The Associated Press in 2005. Didion spent her later years in New York, but she was most strongly identified with her native state of California, "a hologram that dematerializes as I drive through it." It was the setting for her best known novel, the despairing "Play It As It Lays," and for many of her essays.

Didion's subjects also included earthquakes, movie stars and Cuban exiles, but common themes emerged: the need to impose order where order doesn't exist, the gap between accepted wisdom and real life, the way people deceive themselves -- and others -- into believing the world can be explained in a straight, narrative line.

Born in 1934 in Sacramento, Calif., and descended from pioneers who had traveled with the notorious Donner Party, Didion was fascinated by books from an early age. She was encouraged to write by her mother, as a way of filling time, and was especially impressed by the prose of Ernest Hemingway, whose terse rhythms anticipated her own. She was both shy and ambitious, inclined to solitude, but also determined to express herself through writing and public speaking. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1956 and moved to New York for a job at Vogue after winning a writing contest sponsored by the magazine.

Didion married Dunne, whom she had met at a dinner party, in 1964. Two years later, they adopted a baby girl, Quintana Roo. Despite their own conflicts, Didion says she and Dunne grew and endured.

"Whatever troubles we had were not derived from being writers," she told the AP. "What was good for one was good for the other."

Information for this story was contributed by Hillel Italie of the Associated Press.

Joan Didion attends a benefit gala for the Norman Mailer Writers Colony in New York in October 2009. Didion reigned in the pantheon of “New Journalists” who emerged in the 1960s, wedding literary style to nonfiction reporting. (The New York Times/Chad Batka)





