Federal trial over release of Duggar files moved to April in Fayetteville

Legal lingo

Supplemental jurisdiction: A way for federal courts to hear claims for which they would not ordinarily have subject matter jurisdiction, as long as the claims are part of the same case or controversy as the claims over which the court has jurisdiction. The court may, but does not have to, exercise supplemental jurisdiction to hear the other claims as well. Supplemental jurisdiction promotes judicial efficiency because all of a party’s claims can be decided in one trial by the federal court, rather than in two trials by a federal and a state court.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A lawsuit filed by the sisters of Josh Duggar claiming they were harmed by the release of police records has been reset for April 18 in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks delayed the case, which had been set to begin Dec. 9, earlier this month when it appeared there would be a conflict of timing with the criminal trial of Josh Duggar, who was convicted Dec. 9 of receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh Duggar is expected to be sentenced in about four months.

The sisters' lawsuit was filed May 18, 2017, alleging a number of legal causes of action against a host of defendants. The legal claims have been narrowed as has the pool of defendants. Brooks has denied multiple motions to dismiss the case.

Most of the original defendants, including the publisher of In Touch magazine, have been dismissed. The remaining defendants are former Maj. Rick Hoyt of the Washington County Sheriff's Office; Ernest Cate, Springdale city attorney; and former Springdale Police Chief Kathy O'Kelley.

A federal appeals court last year granted qualified immunity to Hoyt, Cate and O'Kelley on the federal claims in the case.

The three remaining claims are made under Arkansas law for outrage, invasion of privacy by intrusion upon seclusion and invasion of privacy by public disclosure of private facts.

Defendants earlier filed a motion to have the remaining state law claims dismissed for lack of jurisdiction after all federal law claims in the case were dismissed.

Brooks denied the motion in May and retained jurisdiction over the case even though all federal claims that gave him the original jurisdiction to hear the case have been dismissed. In his order, Brooks explained the case has been pending for more than four years, it is "unique in its rather tortured procedural history," and it needs to be resolved sooner rather than later.

"The court has invested significant time and resources over the years familiarizing itself with the facts and legal issues relevant to the case," Brooks wrote. The court finds that retaining jurisdiction would best serve the interests of judicial economy, convenience and fairness to the litigants, the order says.

The women would have had to start over in state court had Brooks relinquished jurisdiction.

The four daughters of the Jim Bob Duggar family sued Springdale and Washington County officials claiming they improperly released redacted police investigation documents to In Touch. The magazine published the information, which allowed the women to be identified, the suit says.

The police investigation concluded Josh Duggar fondled the sisters and at least one other girl. The statute of limitation had run out, and no criminal charges were filed.

The lawsuit alleges publicizing their trauma subjected the women and their families "to extreme mental anguish and emotional distress."

Lawyers for the defendants have said the women have chosen to tell parts of their stories publicly in various ways and that could negate their damages claims.

The daughters, as named on the lawsuit, are Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar.