The world in brief: Fraud suspect no envoy, U.S. tells Turks

Fraud suspect no envoy, U.S. tells Turks

ANKARA, Turkey -- U.S. officials denied Thursday that an American citizen arrested in Turkey over allegations that he provided a fake passport to a Syrian man is a U.S. diplomat.

Turkish officials said Wednesday they detained a U.S. diplomat at Istanbul Airport on Nov. 11. Authorities in Turkey publicly identified the man only by his initials D.J.K., and said he worked for the U.S. Consulate in Lebanon.

He was later formally arrested on suspicion of selling a forged passport for $10,000.

According to a Turkish police statement, the Syrian man was detained for questioning after he attempted to travel to Germany on a false passport, which was in the diplomat's name.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department said it was aware a U.S. citizen had been detained in Turkey but denied the person was a government diplomat. The State Department said the detained individual was being provided with the "appropriate consular services."

Police in Istanbul said security camera footage showed D.J.K. exchanging clothes with the Syrian man at Istanbul Airport and giving him a passport. They also seized an envelope containing $10,000 from the diplomat, according to the statement.

The American was jailed while the Syrian was released pending possible proceedings for falsifying documents, Anadolu said.

Cockfight ban affirmed for territories

HONOLULU -- A U.S. appeals court ruling Wednesday affirmed a ban against cockfighting in U.S. territories.

A panel of 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled against a Guam businessman whose 2019 lawsuit argued the ban was unconstitutional. Sedfrey Linsangan said in his lawsuit that "gamefowl raising and competition" is part of his "culture, custom and tradition."

In 2018, former President Donald Trump signed a law banning all animal fighting in U.S. territories. The law took effect in 2019. Prior to the law, cockfighting had been illegal in the 50 states but not U.S. territories.

Linsangan appealed after a U.S. judge in Guam denied his motion for a preliminary injunction against the prohibition.

Linsangan didn't immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment on the latest ruling. Attorneys representing the United States in the case didn't immediately respond to an email from the AP.

The ruling said Linsangan failed to show that cockfighting is a fundamental right.

"Linsangan's evidence of cockfighting as a cultural practice both predating and outside of American history does not show that cockfighting is objectively deeply rooted in our Nation's tradition," the ruling said.

Tunisia sentences absent ex-president

TUNIS, Tunisia -- A Tunisian court has sentenced former President Moncef Marzouki in absentia to four years in prison for "undermining the external security of the state," according to the state TAP news agency.

Marzouki had urged France to end its support for Tunisia, calling current President Kaïs Saied a "dictator."

Citing an "imminent peril" to the country in the midst of an economic and health crisis, Saied froze parliament and sacked the prime minister in July, giving himself wide powers. Marzouki has repeatedly called for Saied's dismissal and described him as a "coup leader."

The statements by the former president angered Saied, who said those seeking intervention from foreign parties were "traitors to the nation."

Saied announced he was withdrawing Marzouki's diplomatic passport in October. Tunisia issued an international warrant for his arrest on accusations that he undermined the North African country's security.

Marzouki came to power after the 2010-11 Tunisian uprising that overthrew an autocratic leader and unleashed the Arab Spring. He left office in 2014.

Boat sinking off Greece kills 4 migrants

ATHENS, Greece -- At least four people died after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants struck rocks and sank off southern Greece, authorities said Thursday, in the second deadly incident involving migrants in two days.

The coast guard said four bodies were recovered from waters around a rocky islet near the island of Antikythera, some 145 miles south of Athens, after the vessel hit the rocks.

It said about 90 survivors from the accident were assembled on the islet and were due to be rescued, while patrol vessels were searching for people possibly missing at sea. Antikythera lies between the southern Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete.

Greece is a popular entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most attempt to cross in dinghies from Turkey to nearby Greek islands, but an increasing number are attempting the more perilous journey from Turkey to Italy, which leads through the southern Aegean Sea.

On Wednesday, at least three people died when a boat carrying migrants sank near the southern Greek island of Folegandros. Twelve people were rescued but at least 17 others were reported missing by survivors who were identified as Iraqis.



