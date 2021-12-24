FYI: Weekend filled with Christmas cheer

Today

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday

Winter Break Wonders at Crystal Bridges -- Make memories at the museum over your school break as you create with artists, make cozy collages and projects in the studios, and listen to fun music together as a family with workshops at various times on Dec. 26-27, 29-31 and Jan. 1-2. Free, no registration required. 418-5700.

Fort Smith Ice Rink -- 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 5-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, through Jan. 2, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $8-$12. fortsmith.org/ice-skating/

"A Christmas Carol" -- An adaptation by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Final performance. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Ice skating, Sunday, 2-4:45 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 5-8:45 p.m.; Friday, 5-9:45 p.m.; Saturday, 12-9:45 p.m., through Feb. 13, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $7. bentonvillear.com/887/The-Rink-at-Lawrence-Plaza

Eagle Watch Cruise -- 3 p.m. Dec. 26, 27, 31, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15 in advance at 789-5000.

Holidaze Pop-Up Bar -- The "naughty" version, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily through Dec. 31 at 101 N. Block Ave. Free; drinks available for purchase. waltonartscenter.org/holidaze; facebook.com/holidaze.

"The Heart of Christmas" -- Songs and Stories of the Season with Rob Sutton, 6 & 8 p.m., TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. Final performances. $41-$54. 777-7477, theatre2.org.

Van Buren's Christmas at the Park -- For a hefty dose of holiday magic, come and see Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks light displays. Two display locations -- Van Buren Municipal Park, 1764 City Park Road and Freedom Park, 957 E. Main St., are participating. Now through Dec. 31. Free. facebook.com/VBChristmasattheParks

Shine On -- A pop-up holiday shop by the Momentary and Crystal Bridges, through Dec. 31, 203 N.E. A St. in Bentonville (across the street from 21c Museum Hotel). 657-2310.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com