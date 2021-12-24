Gravette Fire Department receives $15,000 grant

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Fire Department has been awarded a $15,000 matching grant from the Rural Community Grant Program of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Division of Rural Services. These funds will be used to purchase new turnout gear.

As a combination career and volunteer department, equipping volunteers with appropriate gear is essential for their protection. The new gear that will be purchased is comprised of a lighter-weight material that helps reduce firefighter fatigue. Turnout gear must be replaced every 10 years to ensure the safety of firefighters.

The Gravette fire district covers 57 square miles of both city and county response area and is staffed by career and volunteer firefighters. In 2021 the department has responded to more than 800 calls year-to-date.

The Rural Community Grant Program is open to applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas. The match ratio on the program is 50/50. Communities awarded the grants must provide one-half of the cost of the project. Match may be comprised of in-kind labor, in-kind materials or cash.