Gravette panel OKs attorney raise, accepts backhoe bid

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette City Council voted to approve an increase in salary for city attorney David Bailey from $850 to $1,000 per month during its Dec. 16 meeting.

Bailey has been receiving the same salary for the past nine years.

Council members also approved the purchase of a backhoe from Riggs Cat at a price of $97,345.93. The Riggs Cat backhoe had been recommended by Carl Rabey, finance director, and Tim Dewitt, Streets and Parks Department supervisor, as the best option for a new backhoe since they said it is a heavier, better quality machine than other models being considered and is compatible with backhoe attachments the city already owns.

In other business, a resolution was passed authorizing the City Council to meet via electronic means without being physically present. The 2022 holiday calendar and 2022 calendars with meeting dates for Committee of the Whole, general council meetings and Planning Department meetings were approved.

Three change orders for work on city hall remodeling and a resolution authorizing changes in the 2021 budget were also approved.

Council members voted to approve the rezoning of three parcels of land. These included rezoning 17.84 acres of land off North Mount Pleasant Road owned by Sam and Sandra Kerr and Marlene Bush from agricultural to commercial; rezoning 2.19 acres at 14037 Hiwasse Road owned by Tom and Susan Scantlin from commercial to residential office; and rezoning two acres at 14823 Cash Springs Road owned by Pro-Build Inc. from agricultural to residential.

Carl Rabey, city finance director, distributed November financial statements and reported there was no change in the bond funds since the last meeting.

In the citizen comment period at the beginning of the meeting, council members heard from Joe Phillips, who wishes to construct a go-kart track on the Hiwasse Saddle Club grounds. Phillips submitted a site plan for the proposed track which he had been requested to submit at the Dec. 9 Committee of the Whole meeting. He gave a brief overview of the track layout and answered questions from council members. He said no practices would be held at the track location, but he hopes to conduct workshops for the 20 to 25 youngsters who are involved in kart racing in the area. He said he had received confirmation from Gates Rubber Co.that they would supply rubber mats to be used for noise abatement. Discussion of the proposed track will be on the agenda for the Jan. 13 Committee of the Whole meeting.