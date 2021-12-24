Community Briefs: Griffin to speak at GOP panel meeting;Wabbaseka student makes Dean's List;Students take 4.0 honors at SAU Tech

Griffin to speak at GOP panel meeting

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker for the next meeting of the Jefferson County Republican Committee. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Larry's Pizza, 4900 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, according to a news release from David L. Singer, county GOP chairman.

Wabbaseka student makes Dean's List

The University of Maryland Global Campus at Adelphi, Md., has named Kiara Howard of Wabbaseka to the Dean's List for the fall semester, according to a news release. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Students take 4.0 honors at SAU Tech

Southern Arkansas University Tech at East Camden announced its Chancellor's List for fall 2021. Recipients must carry 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester and have a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted, according to the news release.

Southeast Arkansas students included: Kaitlyn Offutt from Rison; Kayti Goad from Warren; Nathan Williams from Pine Bluff; Phoebe McGraw from Warren; Branden Barnett from Rison; Jaa Keilah Warner from Warren; Ricky Owens from Monticello; and Shannon Wilkerson from Kingsland.