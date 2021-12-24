DEAR READERS: We all really need to take time to enjoy the holiday season and stay close to loved ones, family and friends. Neither this country nor the world in general is a perfect place, but in the days ahead, let's all work toward a better understanding of one another, a greater tolerance of those who are different from ourselves, and show kindness to all creatures great and small. If we can all do this, perhaps the world will be a better, safer and happier place to live.

DEAR HELOISE: It's the gift-giving season and, as you know, that means some gifts are returned. One of the easiest ways to return an item is to have a receipt. Not necessarily a sales receipt, but one that many retailers offer that shows where the item was purchased and the date but not the price. If you ask for one of these sales receipts or if it is offered, by all means, accept it and tape it to the inside of the box lid or attach it to the item. Every year we get items in our store that were bought at a different store, and when we refuse to take back another company's merchandise, there's usually an argument. With proof of purchase, however, we will make a refund or at least give you a store credit without any hassle.

-- Jordan S., Syracuse, N.Y.

DEAR HELOISE: I used to make fudge and cookies, and mail them to my grandchildren (I have eight grandchildren), but they always arrived stale or dried out. Finally, I decided to pack all edibles in plastic freezer bags, then wrap the plastic bags in a cling wrap. Now I can ship goodies to all my grandchildren and have them arrive as fresh as the day I baked them.

-- Katie P., Lawton, Okla.

DEAR HELOISE: When I went to pay for a sweater I wanted to buy, I found I was out of checks. Now, to avoid that problem, I have a solution. When I'm about four or five checks from the last check, I write myself a sticky note and place it on one of the checks that reminds me to put another stack of checks in my wallet. It's saved me a great deal of embarrassment at the checkout counter!

-- Sharon B., Jackson, Miss.

DEAR HELOISE: A couple of weeks ago my dog and I were taking a walk when he suddenly bolted and yanked the leash from my hand. He saw a rabbit and ran after it. I called and looked for him, but he didn't come and I couldn't find him. I was sick with worry! Then a friend of mine suggested that I place a piece of clothing that carried my scent in the spot where my dog ran off. I took a jacket I wore often and placed it on the ground where he was last with me and check it often. Sure enough, a day later he was curled up on my old jacket, safe but hungry.

-- Joyce N., New Iberia, La.

