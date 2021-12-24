Highfill fails to adopt new zoning ordinance

HIGHFILL -- A proposed ordinance that would have redefined Highfill's zoning code by setting minimum lot sizes and setbacks for zones within the city failed to pass at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting, leaving the existing zoning requirements and planned unit development zoning in place.

With rules suspended, the ordinance failed on a 2-2 vote, with council members Chris Holland and Justin Allen opposing the measure, and Toby Lester and Jeremy Rogers voting in favor of it.

The proposed ordinance would have required a minimum lot size of 9,000 square feet for R-1 zoning; 5,000 square feet for R-N residential neighborhood; 6,000 square feet for a single-family home in R-2 zoning and 9,000 square feet for a duplex; and 6,000 square feet for a single-family residence in R-3 zoning (also 9,000 square feet for a duplex, 4,500 square feet for a townhouse and 10,000 square feet for a multifamily unit); and 1 acre for rural residential zoning. The planned unit development zoning would have been deleted and no longer an option for developers.

Holland objected to the ordinance saying he would rather see zoning be defined as R-1 -- one residence per acre, R-2 -- two homes per acre, R-3 -- three homes per acre, and R-4 -- four homes per acre. He suggested looking at the Elm Springs zoning code.

Jay Williams, the city's attorney, said he could bring the Elm Springs zoning code to the city for review but said it is complicated and 200 pages long.

"We don't want five, six, seven or eight houses per acre," Holland said. "The citizens don't want more than four homes per acre," he said, adding that he and others have been saying that for months.

Williams said the proposed R-2 and R-3 zoning code would allow a maximum of five homes per acre. He said it is currently eight.

Holland said he hoped to live in Highfill until he dies and he wants the town to grow but to look nice.

During the open public hearing, Cassie Elliott, a former resident and current property owner, urged the council to work together through the city's growing pains and to respect the rights of property owners to do what they wish with their properties.

For the present, the issue will likely return to the Planning Commission to see if the concerns expressed by Holland can be incorporated into a new and simplified zoning code and be brought back to the council for future consideration.

The council did adopt an ordinance passing on the Washington-Benton County Public Water Authority rate increase to Highfill's water customers. The 13% increase will raise residential water rates by $5.57 per thousand gallons and commercial rates by $3.73 per thousand. An emergency clause was also passed, putting the new rates into effect for the January bill.

Also approved were resolutions appointing Don Nash and Megan Maier to new terms on the Planning Commission, as well as a $1,000 bonus to city employees and the fire chief.

Resolutions to adopt a year-end budget, a 2021 reconciled budget and to transfer funds from the water revenue fund to the fire equipment fund were tabled until the January meeting to allow time to have final figures.

A special meeting to continue to review the proposed city budget for 2022 was tentatively set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Mayor Michelle Rieff updated the council on the few remaining items to be completed at the city's Community Building, saying it was very close to completion and a special open house would be scheduled when all the work is done and it is ready to be opened for public use.