



Happy birthday (Dec. 24): As far as rides go, this year will be the exciting sort that people line up for, including climbs, swoops and thrilling twists. You'll have the most fun when you stay loose and yet well-aligned. A long process comes to a happy end. You'll be certified in some way. Surprises in your personal life bring out your best.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll get what you weren't quite ready for and it's brilliant ... proof positive that you don't have to be perfectly prepared to be able to make the most of the moment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Authenticity is not something you can easily describe or define because it's different for each person and situation. But you know it when you see it and you feel it when you're in it. Honest goodness is the prevailing note today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The spotlight swings to you for good reason. You have demonstrated that you know what to do in its glow. You've earned this attention. Your practice is paying off. Enjoy it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Don't worry about who's better and who's best. As you find satisfaction with being good at something, loving and learning it, you feel rich indeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Self-doubt is normal, especially right before the big moment. Dig a little deeper for the rock-solid kernel of confidence that prompted you to take a chance in the first place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The opportunity of the day looks a lot like work, which of course it is. The opportunity of the day is work leading to more work followed by the deep, profound satisfaction of work well done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those who don't warm up to many people will feel safe around you. It's not so much what you say, but the way you say things. Your connection with people of different generations will be especially nice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You have a strong inclination about how you should be spending these moments. Follow it. Don't get hoodwinked into thinking that the other people around you know better. Your way is best for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whatever mood you strike, it gets magnified by the particulars of the day. So, start with joy. Just when you think you couldn't get any happier, you will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The only way to get the kinks out of your plan is to start working it. When the flow of productivity stops, it's the blessing that shows you what to fix. You'll fix it and continue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Because solving problems makes you smarter, you don't see problems as frustrating. You see them as interesting little challenges, a point of view that will support your success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may have the impulse to save things that will not be of further use to you. If you're not totally convinced of the inherent value of something, discard it. Love it or lose it.

SATURN'S WILD CARD CHRISTMAS EVE

There’s a wild card thrown into the cosmic deck this Christmas Eve with Saturn’s angle to Uranus. Virgo moon is a player in this game too, offering diligence, attention to detail and the energy to work like Santa into the night. Surprises keep it interesting. Whatever comes is an opportunity to call on our better angels.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

A relationship grows closer or becomes more romantic. TAURUS: Promote yourself. Too much modesty will result in missed opportunity.

It will do you no good to put a relationship on the back burner unless you also turn on the heat. CANCER: Pushy people can sometimes get you to do what they want but won’t win your heart. Your generosity will flow with those who inspire it, not demand it.

Lasting change happens in small increments. VIRGO: You know how to make others feel good and you’ll use that skill to bring up your social stock.

When what others do out of self-interest also happens to please you, it’s a win-win. SCORPIO: Excitement builds up just being around a certain person.

If you can agree about financial matters, you’ll agree on many other things as well. CAPRICORN: The air of mystery you are cultivating is working very well for you.

You’re comfortable and you make others feel comfortable around you. PISCES: Ceremony and ritual will be significant. Don’t take shortcuts, follow the tradition.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Capricorn and Virgo are a showstopping power couple this weekend. Wherever they go, the spotlight follows them, and they revel in the attention. How they treat each other and behave in front of friends is a major part of their flirting ritual. But even when it’s just the two of them, there’s a special glow, as though they are stars lighting up the storyline of an epic romance.