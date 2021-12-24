The nation in brief: Houston refinery fire injures 4 people

Houston refinery fire injures 4 people

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a Houston-area refinery that started early Thursday, injuring four people.

The fire started about 1 a.m. at ExxonMobil's refinery in Baytown, which is about 25 miles east of Houston. Everyone on-site has been accounted for, said Rohan Davis, the refinery's manager.

Three of the injured were taken to hospitals by helicopter and the fourth was taken by ambulance, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Three had minor flash burn injuries, and the fourth had a broken leg, Rachel Neutzler, a spokeswoman for the Harris County fire marshal's office, said.

Right after the fire started, local residents reported hearing a "boom" that shook their windows and homes.

The cause of the fire was not known late Thursday. ExxonMobil said air quality monitoring has not revealed any problems. No evacuations or shelter-in-place orders were issued.

The refinery, along the Houston Ship Channel, is the second-largest refinery in the United States and has the capacity to process up to 584,000 barrels of crude oil each day. It employs about 7,000 people, according to the company's website.

Official: Cuomo's touching not criminal

NEW YORK -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt "completely violated" by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo "credible, deeply troubling but not criminal under New York law."

Smith opened the investigation after details of the encounter appeared in Attorney General Letitia James' August report on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. The report chronicled accusations from 11 women and led to Cuomo's resignation from office, though he has attacked the findings as biased and inaccurate.

According to the report, the trooper said Cuomo ran the palm of his left hand across her abdomen, to her belly button and then to her right hip, where she kept her gun, while she held a door open for him as he left an event at Belmont Park on Sept. 23, 2019.

Cuomo's spokesperson Rich Azzopardi didn't directly address Smith's decision in a statement released Thursday.

"With each passing day, it becomes more and more clear that the attorney general's report was the intersection of gross prosecutorial misconduct and an abuse of government power for political purposes," Azzopardi said.

Remains of woman killed in '07 found

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi authorities say they have identified the remains of a woman found after following a tip from an inmate before his execution last month.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties. Her body was found on land that once belonged to her family in Pontotoc County, Miss.

In Wednesday post on Facebook, Weddle said authorities were able to identify Cox by matching her DNA with her daughter, Amber Miskelly. Miskelly was 18 when her mother disappeared. He said authorities expect autopsy results within two weeks.

Cox's remains were discovered on Dec. 12 while following a tip from inmate David Neal Cox, who on Nov. 17 became the first inmate executed in Mississippi in nine years for a separate killing.

Before his death, he told his attorneys that he killed Felicia Cox in 2007 and provided detailed instructions on where investigators could find her remains, Weddle announced earlier this month.

Suspect jailed in Texas rap artist death

ATLANTA -- A man suspected in the shooting death of a rising Texas rap artist on an Atlanta area interstate was arrested as he was exiting a plane at Atlanta's airport, a Georgia sheriff's office said.

James Edward Thomas was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on suspicion of malice murder and aggravated assault in the March slaying of rapper Corey Detiege, the Gwinnett County sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Thomas was booked into jail Saturday, according to jail records, which list his age at the time of booking as 34. He was being held without bail.

A motive for the slaying hasn't been released by authorities.

Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died after the predawn shooting March 5 on Interstate 85, police in suburban Gwinnett County have said previously. Detiege, 33, who was from Sugar Land, Texas, released his album "Music for the Soul" in 2018 and had more music in the works, the Houston Chronicle has reported.

The Gwinnett County sheriff's office said it apprehended Thomas with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and Atlanta police.



