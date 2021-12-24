• Manda Hunt, executive director of the Empty Stocking Fund in Atlanta, which distributes presents to needy children, said workers are still trying to determine how much was taken after thieves broke through a warehouse wall to steal thousands of dollars' worth of gifts.

• Dayvon Johnson, a sixth-grader in Muskogee, Okla., is being hailed as a hero for using the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap and then, later on the same day, helping a disabled woman move away from her burning house.

• Thurman Estep, 63, of Fulton, Mo., accused of using a crossbow to shoot and wound a 42-year-old neighbor in the abdomen as the two argued, was charged with assault and armed criminal action.

• Aryeh Deri, a member of Israel's parliament, will resign and pay a $57,000 fine after being indicted on charges accusing him of tax offenses involving a real estate deal and income filings by a financial investment firm, prosecutors said.

• Matthew Jaurequi, who lost his footing on an icy trail near California's Mount Baldy and lost his cellphone as he and a companion slid down about 150 feet, called for help after finding a phone that had been dropped by another hiker who had tumbled at the same spot a week earlier.

• Sanaa Seif, an Egyptian human-rights activist convicted in March of spreading false news about coronavirus in the country's prisons and insulting a police officer, was freed just as her brother, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, also convicted of spreading false news, was sentenced to five years in prison.

• Joseph Tedder, 22, of Hutchinson, Kan., who was fired from a store in Pittsburgh after being accused of shoplifting, was arrested when authorities learned that he was a suspect in a fatal shooting in Austin, Texas, during a drug deal.

• Brian Whatley, 50, former police chief of West Blocton, Ala., and Craig Arnold, 49, a former reserve officer, were arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was under the influence of alcohol and unable to give her consent, prosecutors said.

• Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., accused of punching a flight attendant in the face and breaking her teeth after being told to buckle her seatbelt, stow her tray table and wear her mask properly, pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, prosecutors said.