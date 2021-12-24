King enters 2022 race to lead county

Dutch King, a lifelong Pine Bluff and Jefferson County resident, announced that he will be a candidate for county judge in the 2022 election.

King began his political career as a member of the Pine Bluff City Council, then was elected mayor of Pine Bluff and later was elected as county judge for Jefferson County. King is the only person to ever serve in all three positions, according to a news release.

Born in Pine Bluff, King attended schools in Pine Bluff, returned to Pine Bluff after college, and has owned and operated a number of local businesses, according to the release.

King announced that his campaign will present the voters of Jefferson County a clear choice.

"I have committed my entire life to Jefferson County," King said in the news release. "I was born here and have lived here my entire life. I must stand and give our residents a chance to choose to go forward with honest, trusted leadership."

King said his administrations were financially conservative and honest.

"I have never permitted dishonesty or favoritism in any office the voters have permitted me to hold, and there will not be in the future," he said.