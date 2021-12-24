LET’S EAT! ‘Eat More Chicken’

Welcome to your tastiest source of restaurant news in Northwest Arkansas. Every Friday, we highlight what’s new, what’s gone and what’s good in the region’s rising food scene.

Chick-fil-A

A building has emerged, and Chick-fil-A will open soon on one of Springdale’s busiest streets.

The opening date for the store at 5675 W. Sunset Ave. has not been announced, but is scheduled for early 2022. Construction should be done by the end of the year.

The restaurant will be one of the first businesses at the Crossings commercial area, part of the city’s ballpark development district.

Plans for the fast food chain at the intersection of West Sunset Avenue and Gene George Boulevard were approved by the Springdale Planning Commission back in March.

Earlier in the year, NWADG staffer Laurinda Joenks reported that Latsy Christie, director of the city Planning Department, said her staff had worked with representatives of Chick-fil-A hoping to mitigate traffic and prevent backup on either city street, as has happened in other cities in Northwest Arkansas.

“We do recognize there are some associated traffic concerns, and we will continue to work with local authorities to identify the best possible solutions that consider the needs of our customers, neighbors and team members,” Chick-fil-A said at the time.

Culver’s

Rogers is poised to get the first Culver’s location in Arkansas.

A sign has finally appeared on West New Hope Road near Splash Car Wash.

The company’s website indicates it is coming soon.

An opening date has not yet been announced, but we’ll let you know when as soon as we hear it.

Plans were originally approved by the Rogers Planning Commission back in September 2020 for the burgers and frozen custard chain.

Fannie Mae’s Kitchen

The Yacht Club on College has a new food truck.

Fannie Mae’s Kitchen moved earlier this fall from Lowell to the Fayetteville foodie destination at 617 N. College Ave.

The soul food truck’s menu rotates daily, but common offerings include fried catfish, pulled pork, fried chicken and philly cheesesteak as well as sides like mac and cheese, fried okra, mashed potatoes, candied yams and cornbread muffins.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Scout the latest menu at facebook.com/fanniemaekitchen.

Jake’s Cafe

Jake’s Cafe in West Fork has reopened after remodeling.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner at 74 W. Main St.

Customers can stop by for an omelet, a burger, a pizza or a cup of boba tea from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Atlas

Downtown Fayetteville restaurant Atlas has introduced its winter menu.

New entrees include fish like whole dorade, walleye and corvina.

Appetizers include Korean frog legs, escargot and shiitake mushroom ravioli.

See the full menu at atlastherestaurant.com.

Airship Coffee

Airship Coffee has teamed up with Ozark Compost & Swap to deliver whole-bean coffee to homes across Northwest Arkansas.

The residential compost pickup program, which offers weekly and bi-weekly plans, has added the option of coffee canister refills.

Customers can leave their empty coffee canister at the door with their compost container, then Ozark Compost & Swap will refill the canister with 500 grams of coffee — the equivalent of two bags of Airship coffee.

For more information, visit ozarkcompost.com.

Holiday meals

Lastly, you may be looking for a place in town to eat with family on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

For more on that, check out last week’s story, which listed a variety of restaurants across the region. We even compiled a list of special New Year’s Eve dinners and celebrations.

Read more at nwaonline.com/news/2021/dec/17/lets-eat-these-restaurants-will-cook-for-you-on/.

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@ nwaonline.com .