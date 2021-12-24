Tax issue not simple

I write in response to two recent Democrat-Gazette Voices pieces.

In response to Joseph Johns' guest column (Dec. 20) and others who support the recent reduction in our state income tax, I cite the Kiplinger Retirement Letter, which cautions against using income-tax rates as a sole measure of competitiveness. The Letter says many other taxes, property taxes for example, need to be measured also. Using all taxes indicates that Florida and Texas are, in fact, high-tax states.

I believe Arkansans need better services more than they need lower taxes, but if there must be tax reductions, it would be far better to reduce or eliminate the regressive sales tax.

Too, I believe large corporations looking to relocate pay more attention to a state's citizens' education level than to tax rates; on this measure Arkansas is not competitive.

And that brings me to the letter of Chuck Bishop (Dec. 19). Mr. Bishop seems to believe that private charity can replace taxes for government services. I look forward to Mr. Bishop doing operations at UAMS, teaching physics at a state university, teaching AP calculus in a public high school, pursuing criminals as a police officer, counseling the disabled, and the many other services his taxes help pay for.

EARL RAMSEY

Little Rock

Race depends on it

Looking three years into the future, let's assume Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president (and personally I hope not) and he loses again. He complains loudly and often (is there any other way?) that he lost because Biden did not contain the virus, as twice as many potential Republican voters compared to Democratic voters succumbed to the virus. (My forecast based upon the current 30 percent of Republicans who are not currently vaccinated.)

Mr. Trump, it is time to get on your bully pulpit and tell all "Trumplicans" that they must be vaccinated now so that they will be around to vote for you in 2024. Unvaccinated Republicans, take note and get your shots now!

BOB EVANS

Bella Vista

Lawn equipment din

The constant noise from lawn workers with gas trimmers and leaf blowers has gotten totally out of hand throughout the Heights area of Little Rock. When are laws going to be passed that forbid gas blowers and trimmers to be used for lawn services? My research indicates that several states and cities across the U.S. have banned them for lawn work.

PAUL McGINNIS

Little Rock