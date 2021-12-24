LIVE! IN NWA

The Roots Festival, brainchild of Bryan and Bernice Hembree and Jerrmy Gawthrop, will return to downtown Fayetteville in 2022.

“The festival will be an intimate, urban, and fully walkable event spanning three days with mainstages at the Fayetteville Town Center, the new Fayetteville Public Library Event Center, and Roots HQ on the Avenue,” organizers say, “plus late night shows at George’s Majestic, community workshops, and so much more.”

Early bird passes for the 12th annual event, scheduled for Aug. 25-27, are now available ranging from $178 to $299 at fayettevilleroots.org/festival. Organizers promise an announcement of the festival lineup in “early spring.”

ELSEWHERE

• A Service of Lessons and Carols will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 26 at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. 855-2390.

• Route 358 performs for New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. Dec. 31; and Modern August performs at 5 p.m. Jan. 1 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-4187; facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.com.

• Jerold & Gaby present Afro-Cuban jazz at 7 p.m. Dec. 26; and Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• A New Year’s Eve Happy Hour with Full House starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 31; and an Arkansauce New Year’s Eve Bash starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Double Wide Trailer performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 29; and Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

