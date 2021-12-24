Sections
Man dies after stabbing in Fayetteville

by Tony Reyes | Today at 11:07 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man died from an apparent stabbing, according to a department social media post.

Officers went to 1889 N. College Avenue about 12:52 a.m. Friday, to a report of a stabbing, according to the post.

The officers found an injured man in the parking lot. The victim, a 30-year-old male, had an apparent stab wound, the post said. The man was taken to a local medical facility, where he later died. The address is the closed AQ Chicken express.

Initial investigation leads detective to believe that the suspect was known to the victim, and they were possibly having an argument before the stabbing, according to the post.

