Musselman has torn rotator cuff

FAYETTEVILLE --Eric Musselman has been coaching through a painful shoulder injury the last three weeks.

Musselman, the University of Arkansas basketball coach, has worked five games and numerous practices with a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He will require surgery after an MRI Wednesday revealed the extent of the injury.

Ideally, Musselman would wait to have the surgery after the season, but that depends on how he feels over the next few days.

"I'm going to wait until next week, and if I still can't sleep and it's still this painful, might have to have in-season surgery," Musselman said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "If I can stand the pain and just get a little sleep, I will hold surgery off until after the season."

Musselman said after the Razorbacks' 81-55 victory over Elon on Tuesday night that he would undergo an MRI after he sustained an injury in practice. He was injured on Dec. 2 when he jumped into a drill and his shoulder accidentally was hit by forward Trey Wade.



