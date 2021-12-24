



• Jason Bateman was named the 2022 Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Thursday. Bateman, an actor, producer and director on the Netflix series "Ozark," who also played a starring role in "Arrested Development," will be given his pudding pot at a roast on Feb. 3, the theater troupe said in a statement. "We are stoked to present Jason Bateman with the 55th annual Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award. It's been a hot minute since we've handed one of these out, so we figured we'd give it to the guy who all our moms have crushes on after watching 'Ozark,'" organization President Nick Amador said. The awards are given to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. The last Man of the Year was Ben Platt, who received his award in 2020. Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Samuel L. Jackson. Bateman, 52, earned a Primetime Emmy for outstanding directing in a drama in 2020 for "Ozark," two SAG awards for acting in "Ozark," and a best actor Golden Globe in 2005 for his portrayal of Michael Bluth in "Arrested Development." Bateman, whose acting career dates to the early 1980s, has appeared in multiple television shows and starred in several films. Hasty Pudding's 2022 Woman of the Year Award has not been announced. The 2021 recipient was Oscar-winner Viola Davis.

• North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle, are divorcing after about a year of marriage, citing the difficulty of "balancing the enormity" of transitioning to a congressman's life, according to a statement tweeted Wednesday by Cawthorn's spokesperson. Cawthorn, a 26-year-old Republican ally of former President Donald Trump became the youngest member of Congress last year after his election to the vacant 11th District seat previously held by Mark Meadows. The couple married in April on the anniversary of a 2014 crash that left him partially paralyzed, months after they were legally wed in December 2020. While they agreed he should run, their lives changed overnight after his election, Cawthorn said in his statement. "From the outset, we committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a transition in life," he said. "Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us." Bayardelle said in a statement that she did not plan on the effect his political career would have on their relationship. "I want to live in the world he creates, I just don't want to be married to someone changing the world," she said. "While we have agreed to be apart now, we still have a great friendship and there's no ill-will. Madison is a fighter -- he will help save this country."









In this image from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP, File)





