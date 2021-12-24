NEWS IN BRIEF

Tulsa company buys printing firm in LR

Magna IV, a longtime Little Rock printing firm, has been acquired by Blue-stem Integrated, LLC of Tulsa, a move that expands its digital, label and wide-format capabilities.

Kristi Dannelley, Magna IV’s owner and chief executive officer, called it a “natural step” as the firm continues to grow and take on more market share.

Dannelley is overseeing the transition of operations to Bluestem President and founder Hal Salisbury, a news release said, with plans for Magna IV’s facilities and employees to stay in Little Rock.

The sale became final Tuesday, a spokesman said. Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 1975, Magna IV is one of the largest print and marketing providers in the South. It has served a number of clients over the years, including Dave & Buster’s, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the University of Arkansas, to name a few.

The merger is set to combine the digital and printing services of each company, as well as warehousing, direct mail services, kitting and fulfillment. Salisbury said in a written statement that Bluestem and Magna IV are driven by similar missions: to simplify the print and marketing process for clients.

— Nathan Owens

Two groups to build N.D. soybean plant

CASSELTON, N.D. — A deal has been finalized for construction of a soybean processing plant in eastern North Dakota that has been in the works for two years, project developers said.

Louisiana-based CGB Enterprises Inc. and Minnesota Soybean Processors announced that they have formed a joint venture, North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, that will own and operate the plant. It’s scheduled to be built in Casselton, about 25 miles west of Fargo, company officials said Wednesday.

The plant is scheduled to be fully operational by 2024 and create up to 60 new jobs.

“This state-of-the-art soybean processing plant is a commitment to North Dakota agriculture,” said Steve O’Nan, senior vice president of CGB Soybean Processing. “Its strategic location will produce soybean meal for the livestock industry and food grade soybean oil to service the rising demand of food users and also the renewable fuel industry.”

— The Associated Press

State index finishes day flat at 768.41

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 768.41, down 0.31.

“Stocks trended higher for a third consecutive day, led by the consumer discretionary and industrials sectors in a session marked by low volume ahead of the Christmas holiday,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.