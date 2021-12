FAQ

North Forest Lights

WHAT -- An immersive nighttime walk through the woods with five distinct installations featuring dynamic, nature-inspired lighting elements and soundscapes.

WHEN -- After sunset Dec. 26, Dec. 29-31, Jan. 1-2; ends Jan. 2

WHERE -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville

COST -- $10-$22

INFO -- Timed tickets are recommended by visiting crystalbridges.org or calling 657-2335

BONUS -- Snacks and warm beverages are available at two locations.