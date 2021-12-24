Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Saints' QBs out with covid

Both Saints veteran quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook and Cleveland center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president, tested positive for covid-19 on Thursday. But Washington is getting back quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Hill and Siemian were among nine players for New Orleans placed on the reserve/covid-19 list. The others include such key players as safety Malcolm Jenkins and tackle Jordan Mills, who is expected to start Monday night against Miami. The situation left Ian Book, a rookie out of Notre Dame who has been inactive for all 14 games, as the only active quarterback under contract. It appears Book is in line for his maiden NFL regular-season appearance. Running back Alvin Kamara has been the Saints' emergency quarterback for several seasons and conceivably could take direct snaps as a wildcat threat.

Missouri QB moving on

Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak is entering the transfer portal, he announced Thursday. Bazelak was the main option under center for Mizzou football for most of 2020 and 2021, starting 11 of 13 games this season and eight last year. But Tigers Coach Eliah Drinkwitz opened up the quarterback competition following the end of the regular season and chose to start redshirt freshman Brady Cook over Bazelak against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night. With a solid performance from Cook in the 24-22 loss and four-star recruit Sam Horn set to join the program next year as well, the writing apparently was on the wall for Bazelak. As a redshirt sophomore this season, Bazelak completed 246 of 377 passes (65.3%) for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He suffered an injury in the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt on Oct. 30 and then missed the following week against Georgia. He struggled once he returned and was benched in the fourth quarter of two games late in the season.

Tech WR out of Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma is skipping the Liberty Bowl and his final two seasons of eligibility to pursue a career in the NFL. Ezukanma has 138 catches for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. The best season for Ezukanma came in 2020, when he had 748 yards and six touchdowns. Ezukanma had 705 yards and four touchdowns this season. Ezukanma is the second Texas Tech player to declare for the 2022 draft, which will be April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The other is offensive lineman Dawson Deaton. Texas Tech (6-6) is scheduled to play Mississippi State (7-5) in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday.

East Tennessee hires Quarles

East Tennessee State has hired Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles as the Buccaneers' head coach. Athletic Director Scott Carter introduced Quarles on Thursday as the 19th coach in ETSU history, describing him as a coach who personifies winning from his high school days in East Tennessee. Quarles was with Furman the past five seasons as associate head coach, the last four as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also played at Furman, helping the Paladins win the 1988 FCS national title. During his time on the coaching staff, Furman reached the FCS playoffs in 2017 and 2019 and shared the regular-season Southern Conference championship in 2018.

BASKETBALL

Bulls sign 2 to 10-day deals

The Chicago Bulls used the NBA's covid-19-related hardship allowance to sign forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts Thursday. The Bulls had two games postponed this month because of a covid-19 outbreak with the team. They had 10 players in health and safety protocols at one point. Chicago was slated to host Toronto on Wednesday night, but that game was postponed because of covid-19 issues with the Raptors. The Bulls host Indiana on Sunday night. The 6-9 Ilyasova, 34, has career averages of 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over 825 NBA games.