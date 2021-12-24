Officer guilty in Black man's fatal shooting





MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has convicted a former suburban Minneapolis police officer of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man's parents and a celebration by supporters outside the courthouse.

The decision came after about 27 hours of deliberation by a mostly white jury. Kimberly Potter faces at least 11 years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter taken into custody and held without bail pending sentencing on Feb. 18. Potter had been free on $100,000 bond posted on the day last April when she was charged, which was three days after she killed Wright and a day after she quit the police force.

Potter, who testified that she "didn't want to hurt anybody," looked down without any visible reaction when the verdicts were read. As Chu thanked the jury, Potter made the sign of the cross.

Potter's attorneys argued that she should be allowed to remain free until she's sentenced, saying she wasn't going to commit another crime or go anywhere.

Potter, who is white, shot and killed the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge.

Wright struggled with another officer at the scene who was trying to handcuff him, and Potter drew her gun and twice threatened to "Tase" Wright before firing a single shot, striking him in the chest.

Body-camera video captured the chaotic event, including Potter's stunned reaction as she realized she had fired her handgun. "Holy s**t! I just shot him," Potter yelled at another officer, according to video played repeatedly in court. "I grabbed the wrong f*****g gun. I shot him."

"I'm going to go to prison," Potter said a minute later, according to the video. "I killed a boy."

The verdict comes after closing arguments in the case in which Potter's defense attorney urged the jury to find his client innocent, claiming that "she made a mistake" when she grabbed the wrong weapon in the heat of a chaotic moment.

"You can be trained forever, and under exigent circumstances, you can end up making a mistake," Earl Gray, Potter's attorney, told the jury. "Everybody makes mistakes. Nobody's perfect, ladies and gentlemen. And this lady here made a mistake. And, my gosh, a mistake is not a crime."

Gray accused Wright of sparking the events that led to his fatal shooting, arguing that if he had complied with officers' commands, he'd still be alive. "Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately," Gray said. "That's the cold hard facts, the evidence."

But prosecutor Matthew Frank told the jury that there is "no mistake defense."

"The judge will not give you an instruction that says a person is not guilty if they commit a mistake. That's not the law, no matter how often the defense says 'mistake,'" Frank said.

Prosecutors argued that Potter "was no rookie" and should have known better than to mistake her weapons.

"This was no little oopsie. ... This was a colossal screw-up, a blunder of epic proportions," prosecutor Erin Eldridge told the jury. "It was precisely the thing she had been warned about for years, and she was trained to prevent it. It was irreversible. And it was fatal."

"The defense will tell you that Daunte Wright is somehow to blame in causing his own death. But make no mistake: We're here because of the defendant's actions," Eldridge said. "This case is about the defendant's rash and reckless conduct. It's not about her being a nice person or a good person. Even nice people have to obey the law. ... Carrying a badge and a gun is not a license to kill."

26-YEAR VETERAN

Eldridge argued that the shooting was a "tragedy" of Potter's making.

"That she was an officer does not make it OK. That she was on duty does not make it OK," the prosecutor told the jury. "We trust the police to safeguard lives. The defendant shattered that trust when she shattered Daunte Wright's heart."

Prosecutors argued that Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center force, not only violated her decades of training but was reckless in her decision to use a weapon at the scene at all -- pointing to training that warns of the dangers of firing either a Taser or a gun at someone behind the wheel of a car.

But Potter's attorneys repeatedly sought to undermine that argument, telling the jury that she made an "action error" during a moment when she feared for the safety of another officer. They solicited testimony from numerous police officers, including those testifying for the prosecution, who said they believed Potter had the right to fire a Taser or a gun at the scene under department policy.

The defense rested its case Friday with testimony from Potter, who cried on the stand as she recalled the "chaotic" scene leading up to the shooting. She told the jury she recalled seeing "fear" in the eyes of an officer on the opposite side of the car when Wright jumped into his vehicle as officers tried to arrest him.

But the prosecution challenged Potter's claim that she grabbed her weapon because she was trying to protect a fellow officer from being dragged by Wright's vehicle. They pointed to body-camera video that they said raised doubts about whether she could even see the officer on the other side of the car as well as her statements at the scene, in which she said nothing about fearing for the safety of other officers.

Potter said she did not realize she had fired her gun instead of her Taser until she heard Wright cry out that she had shot him.

"We were trying to keep him from driving away ... and it just went chaotic," Potter told the jury in her first public recounting of the deadly incident. "I remember yelling 'Taser, Taser, Taser!' and nothing happened. And then he told me I shot him."

Potter did not use Wright's name during her testimony, repeatedly referring to him as "the driver." She claimed not to remember anything in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, including statements that she made about potentially going to prison.

She began crying and shaking as a prosecutor pressed her on the events of that day, pointing out that she had not offered medical assistance to Wright or informed responding officers that she had shot the man.

"I'm sorry it happened. I'm so sorry," Potter cried out, sobbing into her hands. "I didn't mean to hurt anybody."

Wright -- who had cried out "Ah, he shot me!" as the bullet pierced his chest -- drove his vehicle a short distance down the street and crashed. Responding medical personnel were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A medical examiner testified that the single bullet had pierced his heart and lungs, killing him within minutes.

In her testimony Friday, Potter acknowledged that the dangers of confusing a Taser and a gun had been "mentioned" in her training. "But it wasn't something we were physically trained on," she said.

Despite prosecution objections, the jury was allowed to hear testimony from Potter's former colleagues that they believed, on the basis of their training and knowledge of department policy, that Potter had the right to use deadly force at the scene if she believed another officer was in danger.

"I saw no violation ... of policy, procedure or law," Timothy Gannon, the former Brooklyn Center police chief who resigned in the aftermath of the Wright shooting, testified last week.

Although prosecutors pointedly told the jury that they were not alleging that Potter intentionally killed Wright, they argued that her recklessness led to the shooting and endangered others at the scene, including her fellow officers and the female passenger in Wright's car who sobbed on the stand as she recalled the shooting and spoke of her continuing trauma.

Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 20, who had recently started dating Wright, recalled that she heard a bang and suddenly the car was moving head-on into another vehicle. She recounted trying to stem Wright's bleeding by pressing on it with a sweater or a towel "like I had seen in movies and TV shows" but said he was just "gasping."

She told the jury of picking up a FaceTime call from Katie Bryant, Wright's mother who had been on the phone with him at the time of the shooting, and pointing the camera toward Wright's lifeless body.

"I was just screaming, 'They shot him! They shot him!' And then I pointed the camera on him, and I'm so sorry I did that," Albrecht-Payton said, her testimony almost unintelligible as she sobbed.

Asked by a prosecutor why she was sorry, Albrecht-Payton, her voice shaking, replied, "No mom should have to see that on video call. ... I know I hurt her by doing that."

Bryant testified that she had rushed to the scene and saw her son's crashed car and a body covered by a sheet.

"I didn't want to believe that it was my son laying there on the ground, but I could tell it was him because of his tennis shoes," Bryant said crying. She told the jury that she began biting the inside of her cheeks -- so hard that it left lasting scars -- in hopes of waking herself up from a "bad dream."

"It was the worst day of my life," Bryant told the jury.

Potter, 49, resigned after the April 11 incident, which took place in the final weeks of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd. Wright's killing sparked fresh unrest across the Twin Cities, including clashes between demonstrators and police in a region still deeply on edge after Floyd's killing.

SENTENCE POSSIBILITIES

The maximum prison sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years. Minnesota law sentences defendants only on their most serious conviction when multiple counts involve the same act and the same victim, and state guidelines call for about seven years on that charge.

Prosecutors have said they would seek to prove aggravating factors that merit what's called an upward departure from sentencing guidelines.

In Potter's case, they alleged that her actions were a danger to others, including her fellow officers, to Wright's passenger and to the couple whose car was struck by Wright's after the shooting. They also alleged that she abused her authority as a police officer.

For first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors had to prove that Potter caused Wright's death while committing a misdemeanor -- in this case, the "reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable."

The second-degree manslaughter charge required prosecutors to prove that Potter caused Wright's death "by her culpable negligence," meaning she "caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm" to Wright while using or possessing a firearm.

After Potter was led from the courtroom, Eldridge exchanged a long hug with a tearful Bryant and Wright's father, Aubrey Wright.

It was the second high-profile conviction of a police officer won this year by a team led by Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office handled the prosecution, including some of the same attorneys who helped convict Derek Chauvin in Floyd's death in the same courtroom eight months earlier.

Wright's mother said the verdicts triggered "every single emotion that you could imagine."

"Today we have gotten accountability and that's what we've been asking for from the beginning," Bryant said, crediting supporters for keeping up pressure.

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Forliti, Scott Bauer, Mohamed Ibrahim and Kathleen Foody of The Associated Press; and by Holly Bailey of The Washington Post.





Katie Bryant (center), Daunte Wright’s mother, and other family members stand Thursday with attorney Jeff Storms outside the courthouse in Minneapolis after jurors found former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death. (AP/Christian Monterrosa)







Judge Regina Chu ordered former police officer Kimberly Potter held without bail pending a Feb. 18 sentencing hearing after Potter’s conviction Thursday in Minneapolis. (AP/Court TV)







Daunte Wright holds his son, Daunte Jr., at the boy’s first birthday party. Wright, 20, was fatally shot during an April 11 traffic stop. (AP/Ben Crump Law, PLLC)











