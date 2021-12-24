Oklahoma man wanted on drug charges arrested in Mexico

An Oklahoma man wanted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in the western district of Arkansas on charges of distributing methamphetamine has been arrested in Mexico and deported to California, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

A federal warrant was issued for Charley Rouell, 51, of Spiro, Okla., June 9 for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine out of the western district of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division, according to the release.

Rouell also had a state warrant out of Haskell County, Okla., issued July 21 for failure to appear on assault and battery with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy and illegally taking game fish, the release stated.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Oct. 27 it was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Rouell's arrest.

Authorities learned Rouell had fled to Mexico. On Tuesday, in coordination with Marshals Service Mexico liaisons and the Mexican State Police, both Rouell and his wife, Michelle Rouell, were arrested in Mexicali Baja California, Mexico, for immigration violations, according to the release.

Michelle Rouell was wanted on a federal warrant out of the Southern District of California.

Mexico deported both Rouells on Tuesday. They were turned over to the Marshals Service in the southern district of California. Charley Rouell is awaiting transfer back to Arkansas, according to the release.