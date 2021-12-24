Pedestrian, motorist die on state roads

Two people died in crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday and Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

An unidentified woman was killed when she was struck by a tractor-trailer truck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 40 in Lonoke.

Just before 4 p.m., the woman crossed the path of an eastbound 2012 Freightliner in the left lane of the interstate and was hit by the truck.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The vehicle jackknifed after the collision, with the cab swinging back toward the trailer as it came to a stop in the right lane. The pedestrian also came to rest in that lane, the report states.

The body of the unidentified woman was held at the Lonoke County coroner's office.

Chase McCasland, 25, of Conway, died after a single-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Thursday that left his vehicle upside down in a pond.

McCasland was driving south on Easterwood Point Road in Mayflower when his 2005 Chevrolet left the roadway, causing it to flip into a pond on the driver's side.

Troopers judged road conditions at the time of both crashes to be clear and dry, the report states.