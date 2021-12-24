'Pizza' de resistance





Fans of Paul Thomas Anderson's criminally underrated "Punch-Drunk Love" (guilty!) will feel duly rewarded by this film, which concerns another pair of peculiar, and seemingly mismatched people finding each other in a bewildering torrent of odd conflicts and emotional tensions, trying to accept one another, as the world around them spins chaotically.

Set in Encinitas and the San Fernando Valley, in California (where Anderson grew up), and in 1973 (a time in which he would have been a 3-year-old), "Licorice Pizza" is steeped in nostalgia, from long-lost fast fooderies, record stores and swaths of as-yet-undeveloped land up in the mountains, but the most significant element Anderson captures is the groove of the place. The laid-back, loose-limbed, anything-goes vibe of the era (even his young actors appear to have been coached to move around as if their joints were coated with WD-40), in which you could reinvent yourself over and over again until you found something that stuck.

Reinvention isn't exactly the deal with Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), a precocious 15-year-old actor already with a heady filmography he can recite in a moment's notice (including some musical child-actor ensemble called "Under One Roof"). He's already a success, at least of a type, but mostly left to his own devices from an absentee father, and a mother (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), whom he's set up as a manager at a hotel out in Vegas. Focused and personable, he offers big Max Fischer energy (think "Rushmore," but set during Nixon's presidency), constantly hustling and looking for the next gig, as an actor, or a business maven. You get the sense he doesn't much care about the exact circumstances of his impending success: He's flexible and amiable enough to launch multiple possibilities before breakfast.

So it is, when the generally cranky (professed) 25-year-old Alana (Alana Haim) catches his eye one morning in high school (she's working a miserable job as an assistant to a school photographer), young Gary pursues her with all his carefully diplomacized zeal ("If it's convenient within your plans..." he coos, by way of invite). At first, he tries courting her, setting up a meeting at his preferred restaurant, The Cock O' the Tail, and impressing her with his various successes. When that doesn't ignite the hoped-for spark, he asks her to be his official guardian for a New York press tour with the rest of the kiddie cast for "Roof."

Eventually, the pair settle in as business partners, selling and installing waterbeds -- yet another one of his near-spontaneous business ventures -- with the rest of his underage crew, but their emotional prickliness eventually begins to seep out in several passive aggressive ways: Alana briefly dates one of Gary's blandly handsome older co-stars (Skyler Gisondo), and Gary returns volley by hooking up with a high-school classmate (Isabelle Kusman) during the grand opening party at his newly hatched waterbed outlet, where Alana is forced to stand around in a bikini to attract clientele as Gary and his new paramour slip into a private room.

Things continue to hum along in this way, with Alana meeting with Gary's agent (a brilliant, albeit brief, turn from veteran actress Harriet Sansom Harris), and going on to an audition with old-school movie star "Jack" (don't say "William") Holden (Sean Penn), which ends up at the Cock of the Tail, where Gary miserably witnesses their date from across the room.

SHAGGY DOG ASPECT

The film, a bit like Anderson's similarly time-stamped "Inherent Vice," has an affable, shaggy dog aspect to it -- Holden, egged on by old pal Rex Blau (Tom Waits), ends up doing a drunken motorcycle jump over a bonfire next to the bar in front of a roaring crowd -- with various kooky capers spilling into one another.

In one typically Andersonian segment, Gary, Alana and his crew of friends (along with his kid brother, played by Milo Herschlag) rent a huge moving truck in order to take a waterbed mattress and bed frame up a steep, winding road to the serious Hollywood manse of mega-producer Jon Peters (a real person, here played hilariously as a lunatic by Bradley Cooper, a specialist with these sorts of cameo bombs), who threatens to kill Gary's family if he disturbs anything in his house, before jumping in his Ferrari to pick up his "girlfriend," Barbara Streisand. Piqued by Peters' threats, Gary and Alana deliberately leave the water hose running in Peters' master bedroom, alighting back into the truck and rushing down the hill, only to run back into Peters halfway down after his car has run out of gas.

A bit later on, in another wispy tendril of plot smoke, Alana begins to volunteer for Joel Wachs (Benny Safdie), a city councilman whom she believes has the city's best interest at heart, as Gary begins yet another new business, opening up a pinball arcade just as the longtime city ban on the machines gets lifted. Eventually, of course, their odd push-and-pull dynamic comes to a head, and they realize, independently, how much they actually mean to each other, as long as it's not too late.

As always, Anderson has coaxed extraordinary performances from his cast, especially his neophyte pair of leads -- Haim is far better known along with her sisters in their eponymous rock band; Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour, makes his acting debut -- whose wonderful chemistry is oddly resonating. Gary and Alana instinctively stay near to each other, even as they profess not to care: Anderson often has them spontaneously running, either toward one another, or in tandem, in a kind of happy delirium, a perfect encapsulation of feeling young, exhilarated, and virtually limitless in your reach.

The much acclaimed director, long an avid proponent of his hometown, turns the place into a kind of like-minded community of lovably scruffy, outlandish oddballs. Gary and Alana seem to know nearly everybody they run into (a similar trick used in "Seinfeld," which somehow reduced New York to a much more manageable assortment of recognizable and recurring personalities). There's a genteel sense of camaraderie among everyone there, which further helps give the film its welcome sense of buoyancy and lightness: It's like spending time on a planet where the oxygen percentage has been dialed up to particularly pleasing levels.

More News

‘Licorice Pizza’

89 Cast: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Christine Ebersole, Harriet Sansom Harris, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Rating: R, for language, sexual material, and some drug use

Running time: 2 hours, 13 minutes

Playing theatrically





Jack — not to be confused with Bill — Holden (Sean Penn) takes Alana (Alana Haim) for a ride on his motorcycle in P.T. Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza."

Melinda Sue Gordon



