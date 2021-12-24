Police ID 2 men found dead near entrance to Little Rock hospital

Police on Friday released the names of two men found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock over the weekend, police said.

On Sunday, an off-duty Capitol Police officer reported two victims who appeared to be dead inside a vehicle near the hospital entrance just after 11:45 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said the men, identified as 19-year-old Kenneth West and 20-year-old Justice Moore, had apparent gunshot wounds, according to Little Rock police.

Authorities said the vehicle had been reported stolen.

While on scene, a third male victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for an apparent gunshot wound in the leg, police said.

After interviewing witnesses, police determined a secondary crime scene was located at the intersection of West 36th Street and John Barrow Road, the report states.

No suspects had been named as of Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.