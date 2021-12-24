Prisoner discovered dead in jail cell

TEXARKANA -- The Arkansas State Police is investigating a suspected inmate suicide in the Miller County jail.

At 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Miller County jail staffers were conducting cell checks when a deputy found Richard Harley, 33, of Fouke hanging inside his cell, according to a news release from the county sheriff's office.

Harley was the cell's only occupant, according to authorities.

The jail staff reported immediately notifying Life Net EMS and the Miller County sheriff's office criminal investigation division. Jail staffers and emergency medical services personnel began CPR but could not revive Harley, reports said.

Harley was pronounced dead at 10:09 a.m. by the Miller County coroner's office, according to the dispatch.

State police were notified and will be leading the investigation. Harley's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy, officials said.

No foul play is suspected, according to reports.

Miller County court records show that Harley was arrested in April and charged with felony sex crimes involving a juvenile, including a charge of rape, three counts of second-degree sexual assault and a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member by impeding respiration.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Harley last appeared Nov. 30 for a pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones. Jury selection was set for February. He faced a possible life sentence if convicted.