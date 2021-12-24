Roaf-Little seeks seat as justice of the peace

Andrea Roaf-Little announced her candidacy for Justice of the Peace for District 5.

A former Pine Bluff School Board member, Roaf-Little is a treatment supervisor for the Arkansas Department of Community Correction at the Little Rock facility, according to a news release.

"I am running because I have a desire to serve in my community and make a positive impact within our community," she said in the release.

"I want to be part of a solution that helps foster an atmosphere where individuals can live in an environment that is free of crime and aid with enforcing the rules and the law(s) of the land. I want to be a good steward of county funds and assist with moving Jefferson County in a direction that all constituents would be proud to call home," Roaf-Little said.

In 1998, she began working for the Department of Community Correction, starting as a counselor, offering services to incarcerated individuals who suffer from issues surrounding chemical dependency, according to the release.

Roaf-Little received her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 1991. She earned her master's degree in rehabilitation counseling from Arkansas State University and a master of science degree in addiction studies from UAPB in 2004.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed her to the Board of Examiners for Drug and Alcohol Counselors, where she has served as president. She also formerly served on the Pine Bluff School Board representing Zone 7.

Roaf-Little is a member of Old Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She has been married to Gregory Little for 30 years and has two children, Braylin and Zora.