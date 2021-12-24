Rogers School Board approves two bonus payments

ROGERS -- School District employees can look forward to two bonus payments within the next six months.

The School Board unanimously agreed Tuesday to make the payments of $750 in January and again in May. Classified staff members will receive bonuses equal to about 1.6% of their salary, capped at $750.

Superintendent Marlin Berry said the payments reward employees for their hard work after a challenging year.

They have worked longer hours and under pressure to keep students, staff and families as safe as possible and have helped make up for frequent shortages in substitute teachers, drivers, kitchen staff, custodial staff and more, Berry said.

The two bonus payments combined will cost the district about $3 million, according to Jake Haak, the district's chief financial officer.