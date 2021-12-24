Sales up 12.4% on non-used dwellings

WASHINGTON -- Sales of new single-family homes rose 12.4% in November, the fastest pace in seven months, as the housing industry continued to benefit from low mortgage rates and strong demand.

The November increase pushed the seasonally adjusted annual sales pace to 744,000 last month, the best showing since reaching 796,000 in April, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The median sales price of a new home sold in November hit $416,900, 14.1% higher than a year ago.

Demand has surged this year as many Americans cooped up by the pandemic seek out larger homes.

The sale of previously occupied homes rose for a third straight month in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million units, the fastest pace since January, according to a report this week from the National Association of Realtors.

There were 402,000 new homes for sale as of the end of November, up from a month earlier. At the current sales pace, it would take 6.5 months to exhaust the supply of new homes, compared with four months a year ago.

Of the homes sold in the past month, construction on 221,000 had yet to be started, the most since May, suggesting backlogs are growing.

For November, sales were up in every region of the country except the Midwest, which saw a 25.4% drop. New home sales surged 53.2% in the West and were up 15.6% in the Northeast and 2.7% in the South.

A report Wednesday showed that existing home sales, which make up 90% of home purchases, increased for a third straight month in November.

New-home purchases account for about 10% of the market and are calculated when contracts are signed. The new-homes data are volatile; the report showed 90% confidence that the change in sales ranged from a 4.8% decline to a 29.6% increase.

Extraordinarily low mortgage rates have intensified demand.

Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, reported Thursday 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages averaged 3.05% this week, down from last week's 3.12%. The rate averaged 2.66% a year ago.

Freddie Mac aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.

The 15-year, fixed-rate average fell to 2.3% this week. It was 2.34% a week ago and 2.19% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average sank to 2.37%. It was 2.45% a week ago and 2.79% a year ago.

"The market volatility resulting from the covid-19 omicron variant is causing mortgage rates to decrease," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement.

Investors are watching news about the omicron variant closely, worried about its potential to inflict economic damage in the form of shutdowns.

The movement of the 10-year Treasury is often one of the best indicators of where mortgage rates are headed, though that has been less the case recently because of the Federal Reserve's involvement in the market. When bond prices rise and yields fall, rates tend to fall.

"With many bond traders off for the holiday, it's hard to get a sense as to how the bond market will see the increasing covid cases from the omicron variant," said Michael Becker, branch manager at Sierra Pacific Mortgage. "It may take a couple weeks for us to get a sense of how the increase in cases will affect the economy."

Mortgage rates are likely to move higher next year as the Fed phases out the monthly bond purchases it has been making since the pandemic hit nearly two years ago. The Fed has already signaled that it expects to start raising interest rates as early as next spring to check sharply rising inflation.

But interest rate increases are expected to be modest and the shift higher may actually intensify demand as Americans try to lock in rates before they head even higher.

"Anticipation of higher mortgage rates as the Fed tapers should be supportive of sales over coming months," predicted Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press, by Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and by Kathy Orton of The Washington Post.