Santa pause

Twas the night before Christmas

and Santa was done.

It's a work night for Santa,

house-hopping ain't fun.

Ever tried pushing a trike

down a chimney?

While coals from the yule log

still glistened but dimly?

Ever tried rounding the world

in one evening?

While sugarplum fairies keep

kiddies a-dreaming?

Oh, Santa doesn't mind the

amount of the work.

But you must should admit his

work is a quirk.

Year-long labor by elves

deserves all applauses,

but when it comes to delivery

they're subordinate Clauses.

Jack Frost may nip,

but he doesn't deliver.

Yukon Cornelius

ain't much of a giver.

Frosty's a flake,

kind of unsteady,

Not much better at flying

than Clark's Cousin Eddie.

Ralphie is a bit too real

as John McClane too,

and few cats believe in

the Who's Cindy Lou.

Tiny Tim is too sickly,

the Krampus too scaley.

Too busy with all those kids

is poor George Bailey.

Kevin's fam from "Home Alone"

has too many flaws.

The Heat Miser is busy

roasting Arkansas.

No, this night belongs to

one worker extreme.

With the help of some reindeer,

his work is supreme.

But once he is finished

he'll sit down in his chair.

A milk, some cookies,

maybe a toddy prepared.

As dawn approaches and all

around the globe,

Kids bound from their beds,

parents rope off their robes.

They'll run to the tree,

and presents unwrap,

Clapping and laughing,

all over the map.

His work will be over

for 'bout 300 days.

Till his elves start it over

in a number of ways.

They'll get out the tools and

begin yet again,

Painting and nailing and

adjusting and then--

The requests will come in for

Christmas Eve next.

By mail, by email,

by phone, by text.

So allow Santa to sleep

tonight after, say, 4

before we start asking

for presents and more.

Remember that each year,

sure as Santa exists,

We all get presents . . . .

Santa gets a list.