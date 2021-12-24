Santa pause

Twas the night before Christmas
and Santa was done.
It's a work night for Santa,
house-hopping ain't fun.
Ever tried pushing a trike
down a chimney?
While coals from the yule log
still glistened but dimly?
Ever tried rounding the world
in one evening?
While sugarplum fairies keep
kiddies a-dreaming?
Oh, Santa doesn't mind the
amount of the work.
But you must should admit his
work is a quirk.
Year-long labor by elves
deserves all applauses,
but when it comes to delivery
they're subordinate Clauses.
Jack Frost may nip,
but he doesn't deliver.
Yukon Cornelius
ain't much of a giver.
Frosty's a flake,
kind of unsteady,
Not much better at flying
than Clark's Cousin Eddie.
Ralphie is a bit too real
as John McClane too,
and few cats believe in
the Who's Cindy Lou.
Tiny Tim is too sickly,
the Krampus too scaley.
Too busy with all those kids
is poor George Bailey.
Kevin's fam from "Home Alone"
has too many flaws.
The Heat Miser is busy
roasting Arkansas.
No, this night belongs to
one worker extreme.
With the help of some reindeer,
his work is supreme.
But once he is finished
he'll sit down in his chair.
A milk, some cookies,
maybe a toddy prepared.
As dawn approaches and all
around the globe,
Kids bound from their beds,
parents rope off their robes.
They'll run to the tree,
and presents unwrap,
Clapping and laughing,
all over the map.
His work will be over
for 'bout 300 days.
Till his elves start it over
in a number of ways.
They'll get out the tools and
begin yet again,
Painting and nailing and
adjusting and then--
The requests will come in for
Christmas Eve next.
By mail, by email,
by phone, by text.
So allow Santa to sleep
tonight after, say, 4
before we start asking
for presents and more.
Remember that each year,
sure as Santa exists,
We all get presents . . . .
Santa gets a list.