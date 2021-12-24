Second covid-19 pill gets authorization from FDA





The Food and Drug Administration authorized a second pill to treat covid-19 Thursday, adding another at-home treatment option to help keep high-risk people out of the hospital, but said it should not be preferred over other treatments.

The FDA cleared the five-day pill, developed by Merck and known as molnupiravir, for patients 18 and older who are at high risk of severe covid-19 and "for whom alternative covid-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate."

The agency's decision reflects concerns that Merck's pill is only modestly effective and carries possible safety risks, including for pregnant women.

Merck's treatment is expected to be available early next month. With the omicron variant driving an onslaught of infections, the drug will be in greater supply in the coming weeks than other treatments in the United States.

Older people and those who have conditions such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease would be eligible to get a prescription for Merck's pills if they become sick from the coronavirus and cannot get treatments such as Pfizer's newly authorized pills or monoclonal antibody drugs. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people will be eligible.

But while the agency authorized Pfizer's treatment for high-risk covid patients as young as 12, it said that it was authorizing Merck's drug only for adults because it "may affect bone and cartilage growth."

Even before the FDA's decision, some doctors and health officials had tempered expectations for Merck's drug. It appears far less effective than a similar pill from Pfizer, which received FDA authorization Wednesday and is expected to become more widely available in the United States starting in a few months.

In a key clinical trial, Merck's drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 30% when given to high-risk, unvaccinated people within five days of the onset of symptoms. Pfizer's pill was found to reduce that risk by 88%.













"I don't think Merck's version is going to be the game-changer," said Dr. Walid Gellad, who directs the Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing at the University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Dean Li, a Merck executive, said Thursday that preliminary laboratory studies suggested that the drug was equally effective against omicron as it was against earlier versions of the virus. The company and independent researchers have been running experiments on how well the drug can stop the omicron variant from replicating.

The pills from Merck and Pfizer can be taken at home and are expected to reach many more people globally than monoclonal antibody treatments, which are typically given via intravenous infusions by a health care provider.

READY TO SHIP

Until this week, the antibody drugs have been the only authorized treatment option for covid patients who are at high risk of becoming severely ill. But omicron has wreaked havoc on the country's supply of the antibodies.

One monoclonal antibody treatment remains effective against omicron but is in short supply and has to be given by an intravenous infusion. A study published Wednesday showed that a three-day course of intravenous remdesivir, currently approved for hospitalized patients, could be effective in keeping people with milder cases out of the hospital.

Merck's treatment is meant to be taken as 40 pills over five days. The company is ready to ship the first 378,000 courses for the United States within days. Merck is expected to fulfill the federal government's full order of enough pills for 3.1 million people, at a cost of about $700 a person, by the end of January.

Pfizer is expected to provide enough of its pills, known as Paxlovid, for 265,000 Americans before the end of January. The federal government on Thursday allocated the first 65,000 treatment courses to states and said the first shipments would begin arriving within the next few days.













As was done with covid vaccines, the federal government will allocate the pills to states, which can then distribute them to health departments and pharmacies. The government will also ship the pills directly to community health centers.

To get Merck's pills, the FDA said, patients must test positive for the virus and get a prescription from a health care provider, no more than five days after symptoms emerge.

The FDA did not specify which type of test will be needed, opening the door for widespread use of over-the-counter rapid antigen tests, which return results within 15 minutes. President Joe Biden announced plans this week to buy 500 million rapid tests to distribute free to the public, but that may not be sufficient to meet what is expected to be very high demand.

Merck's pill works by introducing errors into the virus's genes to stop it from replicating, which has raised concerns about the risk that it could cause reproductive harm. The risk is hypothetical, and Merck says it has not been borne out in its studies.

Molnupiravir is not recommended for use during pregnancy. Men and women of childbearing potential are recommended to use birth control, with men recommended to use birth control for three months after the last dose. It is authorized for people 18 and older because it can affect bone and cartilage growth.

"While 30 percent is definitely less than 88 percent [for Pfizer], this is still better than zero percent," said David Boulware, an infectious-diseases physician at the University of Minnesota Medical School. "Due to safety concerns, pregnant women as well as men or women who are trying to conceive should not receive molnupiravir."

Other experts questioned the modest benefit and worried that it could lead to the emergence of future variants, despite the fact that FDA reviewers found those risks to be low. A committee of external advisers reviewed the drug in November, and were divided on whether to recommend authorization of the pill. Even some advisers who voted to recommend authorization said the drug would not be their first choice.

"Someone taking that drug is cheating themselves out of the opportunity to take a better, more effective drug," said Michael Z. Lin, a biochemist at Stanford Medicine who has been working on a different type of antiviral drug. "Approval of Merck's drug would be the worst decision in FDA history. ... It's almost certainly going to create viral variants that escape."

MUTATION WORRIES

Some scientists have also raised concerns that the pills could in theory cause the virus to mutate in a way that does not stop it from replicating but instead leads to the emergence of a new variant.

John Farley, director of the Office of Infectious Diseases at FDA, called it a "challenging" risk-benefit consideration.

He said the virus also mutates in untreated people during the course of an infection. Mutations in the virus were "a bit more frequent" in people who were treated with molnupiravir, and the agency plans to continue to monitor the risk.

Farley said there were other factors that influenced the agency's conclusion that benefits of the drug outweighed the theoretical risk it could generate a worrisome new variant. The drug causes the amount of virus in people's bodies to plummet, and patients would be isolating until they recover.

Even if it plays a diminished role in the United States, Merck's pill is expected to be widely used in many parts of the world. Merck has 10 million treatment courses of the drug ready to ship and expects to produce at least 20 million more in 2022, John McGrath, a Merck executive, said Thursday.

Molnupiravir has been authorized in the United Kingdom, but France canceled its order for the drug this week.

Molnupiravir may be the most plentiful option as cases soar, driven by the omicron variant. The federal government dispatched 65,000 treatment courses of Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid in its first shipment this week. Merck will deliver "several hundred thousand" treatment courses in the next couple of days, and up to 1 million doses in the next two weeks, McGrath said.

Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said that by the end of January, the government expects to ship 3 million treatment courses to the states. Pfizer's production is expected to ramp up more slowly.

The federal government will allocate doses to states, which will then decide how the pills should be distributed and prioritized, said Tom Kraus, vice president of government relations at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Kraus noted that consumer and physician preference played a role in vaccine uptake, and he expected that patients would have a preference for one drug. But, as with the initial vaccine rollout, demand will likely outstrip supply, causing shortages and a lack of choices.

"At the end of the day, omicron is racing across the country. It seems like the federal government needs to be doing everything they can do to rapidly bring supply online," Kraus said. "The existence of these drugs is unequivocally a reason to be positive. It is absolutely another substantial arrow in the quiver, to fight this pandemic."

ASTRAZENECA BOOSTERS

A third dose of AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine significantly boosted neutralizing antibodies against omicron, according to lab studies at the University of Oxford.

The vaccine, created by Astra and Oxford, saw antibodies increase to similar levels as those after two doses against the delta variant with a booster shot, the drug company said Thursday. A third dose also produced higher levels of neutralizing antibodies than those found in individuals who had recovered naturally from the alpha, beta and delta strains.

The results are largely good news for the vaccine, which has been sidelined in the West as a booster after messenger RNA vaccines were shown to be more effective in various trials. The study looked at 41 people who had been given a third dose.

Omicron's rapid spread and its ability to initially reduce antibody protection in many vaccines led many countries to launch accelerated booster campaigns. The U.K. alone reported more than 100,000 new covid cases Wednesday for the first time, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has resisted imposing further restrictions before Christmas.

However, early studies out of South Africa, Scotland and England show the highly mutated omicron variant appears less likely to land patients in the hospital than delta. The findings raise hopes there will be fewer cases of severe disease, yet omicron's greater infectiousness means it could still severely affect health services, fueling the need for boosters.

"It is very encouraging to see that current vaccines have the potential to protect against omicron following a third dose booster," said John Bell, a professor of medicine at Oxford and one of the study investigators. "These results support the use of third dose boosters as part of national vaccine strategies, especially to limit the spread of variants of concern, including omicron."

Neutralizing antibodies against omicron were 3.6-fold lower 28 days after a booster Astra shot compared with the levels seen from three shots against delta, according to a preprint of the study. Exactly the same reduction was seen from the Pfizer Inc. vaccine compared with delta in the study.

The results come after Pfizer and Moderna released studies on how their vaccines stand up against omicron in recent weeks. Initial lab tests from Pfizer and partner BioNTech showed a third dose of their covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize omicron after researchers observed a 25-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies that fight the variant from two doses.

Moderna also found a booster dose increased antibody levels against omicron.

Novavax said Wednesday that its vaccine generates an effective immune response against the variant, but added it could be necessary to develop an omicron-targeted vaccine.

Data from another lab study showed two doses Astra's retained some protection against omicron, although a 36-fold decrease in antibody levels was observed from the original virus strain.

Separately, Astra published more results on the impact of omicron on its covid-19 antibody drug Thursday after the company said last week the therapy retained neutralizing activity against the variant in lab testing.

Tests using a live version of the virus conducted by University College Oxford and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found neutralizing antibody levels were similar to individuals who had been previously infected with covid-19.

Information for this article was contributed by Rebecca Robbins and Carl Zimmer of The New York Times, Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post and Suzi Ring of Bloomberg News.





People wait in line for free covid-19 tests Thursday outside Lincoln Park Recreation Center in Los Angeles. (AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu)







An antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co., is shown in an undated company photo. U.S. regulators have authorized it as the second pill to treat covid-19, but not as the preferred option. (AP/Merck & Co.)









