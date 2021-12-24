Shoplifting turns into robbery at PB store

A recent shoplifting incident led to robbery at Dollar General, 901 S. Blake St., and Pine Bluff police need the public's help in locating two suspects, according to a news release.

Around 6:45 p.m. Dec. 15, two men entered the store and proceeded to use a blue tote to conceal items. A man in a black coat tried to take the tote out of the back of the store, but the clerk was alerted when the door chime went off. When the clerk intervened, the suspect pulled out a knife and was able to escape, according to the release.

The men arrived at the store in a black SUV. Pine Bluff police are asking anyone who can identify either of these men to call the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be shared via the police department's Facebook page.