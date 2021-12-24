State police report deaths on Arkansas roadways

One motorist died in a crash in Arkansas on Tuesday, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary accident report.

Danny Seaton, 65, of Burdette died in a single-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 120 in rural Mississippi County.

Seaton was westbound in a 2011 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the roadway on that side, striking a utility pole. Seaton was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Coroner Mike Godsey, the report states.

Troopers judged road conditions at the time of the crash to be clear and dry, the report states.

Three people died and another was injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Saturday and Sunday, according to preliminary reports from State Police.

Jermaine Edwards, 28, of Searcy was walking in an eastbound lane of Interstate 40 in North Little Rock around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when he was killed in a hit-and-run.

Police were not able to identify the vehicle that struck Edwards as of Tuesday evening. Two other vehicles not involved in the initial crash also struck Edwards in the roadway.

Conditions at the time of the collision were clear and dry, the report states.

Toney Givens, 72, of North Little Rock, died in a single-vehicle wreck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on I-40 eastbound near Interstate 30 in North Little Rock.

Givens left the roadway and hit the guardrail head-on, flipping the 2002 Nissan, which landed in the two outside lanes of I-40.

Officials judged road conditions at the crash to be clear and wet, the report states.

Robert Collier, 54, of Maynard, was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 3:20 a.m. Sunday on Shelby Road in Maynard.

Collier's 2004 Chevrolet left the roadway and struck a tree, killing Collier, the driver, and injuring Jonathan Davis, 43, of Fairdealing, Mo., a passenger.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report states.