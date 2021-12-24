State reports more that 1,700 new covid cases on Christmas Eve

Arkansas recorded more than 1,700 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, yet another sharp increase as thousands around the state departed for holiday travel or joined celebratory gatherings with family and friends on Christmas Eve.

Governor Asa Hutchinson posted Friday’s numbers on his Twitter feed.

Friday’s post did not include any additional information outside of the daily covid numbers, including 1,719 new cases, bringing the cumulative total of covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 548,967.

There were more than 1,300 new cases Thursday, up from 897 Wednesday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 24 additional deaths reported Friday. The total death toll since the pandemic began in March 2020 is now 9,044 in Arkansas.

Active cases increased by 977 Friday, the Health Department reported. Total active cases numbered 9,572.



