Super Quiz: Events of Dec. 25

1. 1938: It was announced that she would play Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone With the Wind."
2. 1962: The film adaptation of this author's novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" was released.
3. 1991: He formally resigned as president of the USSR.
4. 1977: Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin met this Egyptian president.
5. 1950: This traditional stone of Scottish and British monarchs was stolen from Westminster Abbey.
6. 1941: This British colony in Asia surrendered to Japan.
7. 1989: Nicolae Ceausescu, former dictator of this country, was executed by a firing squad.
8. 800: He was coronated as Holy Roman Emperor in Rome.
9. 2004: The Huygens probe separated from the Cassini spacecraft to begin its journey to Titan, a moon of this planet.
ANSWERS:
1. Vivien Leigh
2. Harper Lee
3. Mikhail Gorbachev
4. Anwar Sadat
5. Stone of Scone
6. Hong Kong
7. Romania
8. Charlemagne
9. Saturn