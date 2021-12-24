Super Quiz: Events of Dec. 25

1. 1938: It was announced that she would play Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone With the Wind."

2. 1962: The film adaptation of this author's novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" was released.

3. 1991: He formally resigned as president of the USSR.

4. 1977: Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin met this Egyptian president.

5. 1950: This traditional stone of Scottish and British monarchs was stolen from Westminster Abbey.

6. 1941: This British colony in Asia surrendered to Japan.

7. 1989: Nicolae Ceausescu, former dictator of this country, was executed by a firing squad.

8. 800: He was coronated as Holy Roman Emperor in Rome.

9. 2004: The Huygens probe separated from the Cassini spacecraft to begin its journey to Titan, a moon of this planet.

ANSWERS:

1. Vivien Leigh

2. Harper Lee

3. Mikhail Gorbachev

4. Anwar Sadat

5. Stone of Scone

6. Hong Kong

7. Romania

8. Charlemagne

9. Saturn