We enjoy many things this time of the year, such as presents, food, and decorations. It's enjoyable, but these things are just an imitation of the real thing, the real meaning of Christmas.

What is the real meaning of Christmas? Luke 2:7 says that she brought forth her firstborn Son, wrapped Him in swaddling clothes, and laid Him in a manger because there was no room for them in the inn. The real Christmas is about a baby born in a manger because there was no room in the inn. The real Christmas is about a child born on the wrong side of the tracks, born to an unwed mother, and born into a poor family.

Isaiah 9:6 says, "For unto us a Son is given." In other words, the child, Jesus Christ, didn't just come; He wasn't just born; He was a gift given. He is the gift that keeps on giving. Christmas is about the gift and what the gift can mean to our lives. And the closer we can get to the gift and all it means to our lives, the more strength we can get to navigate our daily existence.

God's glory came into the world at Christmas. In the book of Exodus, the Israelites saw God's glory. They saw the Red Sea being split, and they saw the pillar of fire going before them to lead them to the promised land. And all the while, what are they doing? They complain, saying, "We don't have enough water. We don't have enough food." They missed God's glory.

Likewise, you and I can very easily miss God's glory. Christmas comes around every year. We sing carols, drink eggnog, eat dressing, and exchange gifts. But if we are not careful, we miss God's glory when we focus on little things.

May I remind us of the real meaning of Christmas? The babe in the manger is God himself. He is the creator of the universe; the sustainer of all things, and in Him, we live, move, and have our being.

On Christmas morning, He, the creator, became a creature. The eternal one allowed himself to be bound by time and enclosed in a woman's womb. He, who is sovereign, came to depend on human beings for his food and clothing. He knows what it's like to be weary, suffer, and misunderstood. He understands what you are going through at this very moment.

There is hope in the manger. When Jesus came into the world, He said yes to every one of God's promises in the Bible. God says, yes, I will deliver you from a difficult situation; yes, I will make a way out of no way and restore a broken relationship.

You may say: "Well, He's not saying yes right now in my life. I've got a lot of problems. I see a lot of circumstances that are not working out. Rev. Sims, how do you see hope when there's pain and confusion all around?"

The Bible says in Romans 5:3 troubles produce patience, patience produces character, and character produces hope. In other words, God says on the other side of trouble, there is hope. On the other of discrimination, there is hope. On the other side of injustice, there is hope.

Some stuff comes at you, not because you are out of God's will but because you are in God's will. On the other side of trouble there are new possibilities and brighter days. I am so glad that trouble doesn't last all ways. Weeping may endure for a night, but keep the faith it will be alright because Jesus is the gift that keeps on giving.

Be encouraged!

•

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is pastor of Union AME Church at Little Rock. Please join the church for worship on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.