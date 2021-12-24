‘The King’s Man’

72 Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Rating: R, for bloody violence, language and sexual situations

Running time: 2 hours, 11 minutes

Playing theatrically

A mawkish and largely unwatchable mess, Matthew Vaughn's third Kingsmen installment is so disjointed and nonsensical, it feels assembled from a scrapyard of off-brand spare parts, and the remnants of a bunch of water-damaged fabric swatches.

Set primarily in 1914, just before the outbreak of WWI, the film incorporates a kind of Wikipedia history lesson, taking real characters -- the Archduke Ferdinand (Ron Cook), Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), Tsar Nicholas (Tom Hollander) -- and blending them in with the witless fictional Duke Oxford (yes, Oxford!), played by Ralph Fiennes, a pacifist, who works fervently to protect his only son, Conrad (Harris Dickinson), from rushing off into the British war effort, fulfilling a promise he made to his dying wife, Emily (Alexandra Maria Lara), some years before.

Stoking the flames of war and anarchy is an arch-villain referred to as the "Shepherd" (Matthew Goode), who spends time hiding his face in the shadows with the rest of his anti-justice league -- including the aforementioned Rasputin, and a spindly Russian named Vladimir Lenin (August Diehl), as well as a German chancellor (Daniel Bruhl), and his consort, Mata Hari (Valerie Pachner) -- high on top of a nearly unbroachable, flattened mountain outcropping, with his prize goats, and a curious barn-type lair, where black and white movies are shown in nonstop loops.

So nutty and disjointed is this film that early on, we get to witness a staggeringly bizarre showdown between the giant, wild dervish Rasputin, who spins whippet-like as a ballerina, and a pantsless, freezing Duke Oxford, along with Conrad, and expert bladesman Shola (Djimon Hounsou) -- a scene so incredibly peculiar and off-kilter, it very nearly works, before jumping further into ludicrousness.

There's an equally unhinged bit of action flim-flammery involving an ill-fated parachute drop, the aforementioned goats, and an ice-covered rock face, but in between these fervent outcroppings, we're left with one excruciatingly dull scene after another with the Duke and his son flailing around their manse, and all the politicians of the day having to deal with the two of them.

You will find few bigger Fiennes supporters than your faithful scribe, but even I had to shut my eyes at times for fear of them rolling straight out of my skull. To give him and the other estimable actors the benefit of the doubt, we have to assume they did not get to make the movie they actually signed on for, but through the chaos of the muddled screenplay and the truly pitiful special effects (the idea of a background greenscreen is meant to make it easier to fool an audience, not draw attention to the fact that many of the actors never left the soundstage), were forced to abide by a production team hellbent on finishing this monstrosity in time for the holidays.

It's meant as a prequel grandfather to the two previous films -- both of which, mildly amusing, profane comic-book-based spy pictures -- but it has so little connection to the other two in tone, wit, and style, at best it's a very distant cousin, twice removed. Too bad they didn't go for a third.

Right after the closing credits finished blasting the soundtrack (pitched so loud, you imagine, the idea was to drown out the audience carping unhappily as they trudged out of the place), an emergency alert began blaring through the theater the screening was being held in, with an automated voice insisting everyone leave the building immediately. If only the alarm had been pulled a couple of hours beforehand.