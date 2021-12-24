The wonder of a world illuminated for the holidays

In the darkest days of the year, in a very dark time, there is a longing for illumination.

And so, all around the world, the holiday lights go on -- some of them humble, some of them spectacular, all of them a welcome respite from the dark.

They make the streets an interactive experience. There are tunnels of light -- to walk through, as pedestrians do in Tokyo, at the zoo in Johannesburg, and at the Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, Calif.; to drive through, at a mall in Panay, the Philippines, where visitors remained in their cars to curb the spread of covid-19.

There are real trees and man-made trees and ginormous trees, like the light sculpture in Vigo, Spain, said to be the biggest tree in the world, so big that adults and children stroll inside. Vigo goes all out for Christmas, stringing 11 million LED lights on more than 350 streets.

Some displays are municipal, like the silvery strings of light that adorn the lampposts of Moscow. Some are commercial, like the lights that wrap an electronics store in Syntagma Square in Athens, turning it into a massive gift box. And some are private, like the over-the-top trimmings of homes in the Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood of Dyker Heights.

All are wonderful, in the most literal meaning of the word.

Is it possible that as the world struggles through its second Christmas season beset by disease, we need the lights to be brighter than ever? And so we spread them above like a celestial canopy in places from Barcelona, Spain, to the Old City of Damascus, Syria?

Is this how we rage against the dying of the light?

A woman holds a child as they stand inside a Christmas tree made of lights in Vigo, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Lalo Villar)



People crowd around holiday lights and decorations which adorn a house in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights neighborhood, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. Residents are renowned for their displays of over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, reindeer, toy soldiers, sleighs and snowmen. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)



Children walk through a light tunnel at the Johannesburg, South Africa, city zoo Sunday Dec. 12, 2021. The display is part of the Christmas celebration's Festival of Lights. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)



Pedestrians walk past a Christmas tree next to Taksim mosque at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



People walk in front of a Christmas decorated electronic store at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)



Row homes are seen covered in holiday decorations along the Miracle on 34th Street Hampden Christmas Street Holiday Show, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



People walk through a tunnel of the holiday light displays Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)



Christmas decorations illuminate one of the main avenues in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



A man walks by a Christmas tree during the lighting ceremony, outside the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, in Nazareth, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)



Visitors walk through a light tunnel at a Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, Calif., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. "We're thrilled that this year's guests will be able to enjoy the full Holiday Road experience," said co-founder Bobby Rossi. The pandemic turned the annual light festival into a drive-thru event last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



A boy is silhouetted against Christmas lights reflected on a pond as he walks through a park Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



An Aymara woman talks on her cell phone at the Tejada Sorzano square adorned with holiday lights, in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)



The Kremlin Wall, the Spasskaya Tower, Red Square, the GUM department store, the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge are decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)



Visitors interact with clock lighting on the "Palace of Stardust" light trail held for the Christmas season at Hampton Court Palace in south west London, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The River Thames-side palace was a home of King Henry VIII and last used as a royal residence more than 200 years ago. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)



People walk in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, decorated for the upcoming Christmas holidays, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)



A person dressed as La Santa Muerte poses for a photo in Mexico City's main square the Zócalo, as the Christmas lights shine, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)



A nun cleans the floor after decorating the entrance to a church with Christmas lights, in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

