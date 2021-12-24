Tontitown City Council hopes to meet next week on mayor's replacement, member says

Resignation letter

View the resignation letter of Mayor Paul Colvin Jr. of Tontitown, which was sent to city attorney Justin Eichmann at noon on Wednesday, at nwaonline.com/1224colvinresigns/

TONTITOWN -- The City Council could meet as early as next week to discuss replacing former Mayor Paul Colvin Jr., who resigned Wednesday, a council member said Thursday.

"We have excellent department heads and staff who will continue handling all the city business" in the interval before Colvin is replaced, said council member Gene McCartney.

Arkansas Code 14-43-412 says a mayor's vacancy "shall be filled by the city council until a successor is duly elected and qualified. The successor shall be elected for the unexpired term at the first general election that occurs after the vacancy has happened." The next general election is Nov. 8. The successor can run for the office next year.

Colvin won reelection unopposed in 2018, leaving another year in his term when he resigned.

The council will meet next week, "maybe at the end of the week," to discuss choosing a successor, McCartney said.

"It's a matter of finding a time when everybody is available after the holidays," he said.

The mayor's resignation was a surprise, he said.

Colvin said in a telephone interview Wednesday he resigned because the council took months to approve an election to extend the city's sales tax and approve bonds to refinance city debt, extend and improve both the water and the sewer systems of the city and to pay for a new fire station.

Voters approved the tax extension and bonds in October by an almost 5-to-1 ratio. Then, Colvin said, disputes with the council delayed the voter-approved projects.

McCartney declined comment on Colvin's remarks, but complimented him.

"I do appreciate Paul's service," the council member said. "He was very passionate about his job. The city made a lot of strides while he was mayor, and I'm very appreciative."

The council will announce meeting plans to the public as soon as a time and date are set, McCartney said.

Tontitown had 4,301 residents as of 2020, an increase of about 75% since 2010, according to U.S. census data.