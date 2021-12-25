2 men escape from Sebastian County jail on Christmas Eve

Two inmates escaped from the Sebastian County jail in Fort Smith at about 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The two men are Jeremiah Slavens, 39, of Fort Smith, and Dustin Smith, 36, of Muldrow, Okla., according to a news release from the Sebastian County sheriff's office.

Both men are considered to be dangerous.

Details of escape are under investigation, according to the release.

Slavens was jailed three days ago for failing to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft, according to the release. He was committed to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Slavens is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may have a dark colored full moustache and goatee.

Smith, who had been in the facility for over a month, was in jail for parole violations, felon in possession of a firearm, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also committed to Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Smith is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches and 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He may have a beard and moustache. He has a neck tattoo that says, “100% Country”.

Jail clothing was found so it is unknown what they might be currently wearing, according to the release.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of these two subjects or believes they have spotted the inmates is asked to call 911 or the Sebastian County sheriff’s office at (479) 783-1051.