Again, world holds a pared Christmas

From Bethlehem and Frankfurt, Germany, to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings.

Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem before smaller-than-usual crowds after new Israeli travel restrictions intended to slow the contagious omicron variant kept international tourists away from the town where Jesus is said to have been born.





In Rome, a maskless Pope Francis celebrated Mass before a small flock, first proceeding down the central aisle as the Sistine Chapel choir sang "Noel," kicking off the Vatican's Christmas holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.

In Germany, a line wound halfway around the Cologne Cathedral, not for midnight Mass but for vaccinations. The offer of shots was an expression of "care for one's neighbor" that was consistent with the message of Christmas, cathedral provost Guido Assmann told the DPA news agency.

Around the world, people weary from nearly two years of lockdowns and other restrictions searched for ways to enjoy holiday rituals safely.

"We can't let the virus take our lives from us when we're healthy," said Rosalia Lopes, a retired Portuguese government worker who was doing some last-minute shopping in the coastal town of Cascais.

She said she and her family were exhausted by the pandemic restrictions and determined to go ahead with their celebrations with the help of vaccines and booster shots, rapid home tests and mask-wearing in public. She planned a traditional Portuguese Christmas Eve dinner of baked cod.

In New York City, where omicron has spread widely, people waited in long lines to get tested, many doing so as a precaution before traveling to reunite with family.

But holiday travel was dealt a blow when major airlines canceled hundreds of flights amid staffing shortages largely tied to omicron.





Sadia Reins arrived in New York City from Alexandria, Va., on Friday to be with with her 75-year-old mother. Reins said the two haven't spent Christmas together in two years, and despite the risks of traveling during the outbreak, she couldn't bear to be apart from her mother again this year.

"We're going to cry," she said, adding: "We talk on the phone all the time, but it's not the same as looking at someone."

In Britain, where the coronavirus variant is ripping through the population, some houses of worship planned to press on.

At St. Paul's Old Ford, an Anglican church in East London, priests planned to hold services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but to protect parishioners, the church called off its Nativity play.

"You might have to cancel the service, but you can't cancel Christmas," said the Rev. April Keech, an associate priest. "You can't stop love. Love still stands."

Numerous churches in the U.S. canceled in-person services, including Washington National Cathedral in the nation's capital and historic Old South Church in Boston. Others planned outdoor celebrations or a mix of online and in-person worship.

In Germany, churchgoers faced a thicket of health restrictions and limits on attendance. Some had to show proof of vaccination or testing.

Frankfurt's cathedral, which can hold 1,200 people, offered only 137 socially distanced spaces, all booked days in advance. Singing was allowed only through masks.

People in the Netherlands tried to make the best of the holiday, despite living under one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe. All nonessential shops were closed, including bars and restaurants, and home visits were limited to two people per day, four on Christmas.

"We are just meeting with some small groups of family for the next few days," Marloes Jansen, who was waiting in line to buy the traditional Dutch kerststol, a Christmas bread with fruits and nuts.

A glitch in a computerized appointment system prevented scores of people from scheduling covid-19 tests and undermined the government's efforts to administer booster shots in a country already lagging far behind its neighbors.

In France, some people visited loved ones in a hospital. In the Mediterranean city of Marseille, the intensive care unit at La Timone Hospital has been taking in more and more covid-19 patients in recent days.

Amelie Khayat has been paying daily visits to her husband, Ludo, 41, who is recovering from 24 days in a coma and on a breathing machine.

They touched their heads together as she sat on his bed, and now that he is strong enough to stand, he got up to give her a farewell hug as a medical worker put final decorations on the ICU Christmas tree.

Parisians lined up at chocolate shops, farmers markets and testing centers. France has posted record numbers of daily covid-19 infections and hospitalizations have been rising, but the government has held off on imposing curfews or closings during the holidays.

"It does affect our enthusiasm to celebrate Christmas. It does make us a bit sad. But at least we are sure not to contaminate or get contaminated. We will all do the test in our family," said Fabienne Maksimovic, 55, as she waited in line at a pharmacy in Paris to get tested.

In Antwerp, Belgium, Christmas trees hung upside down from windows in a protest against the closing of cultural venues.

In Bethlehem, the scene was much more festive than it was a year ago, when musicians marched through empty streets. This year, hundreds of people gathered in Manger Square as bagpipe-and-drum units streamed through.

Before the pandemic, Bethlehem would host thousands of Christian pilgrims from around the world. The lack of visitors has hit the city's hotels, restaurants and gift shops especially hard.

FOCUS ON 'LITTLENESS'

In Rome, the pope celebrated Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in covid-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccination mandate for Vatican employees.

In his homily, Pope Francis urged the faithful to focus on the "littleness" of Jesus, and remember that he came into the world poor, without even a proper crib.

"That is where God is, in littleness," Francis said. "This is the message: God does not rise up in grandeur, but lowers himself into littleness. Littleness is the path that he chose to draw near to us, to touch our hearts, to save us and to bring us back to what really matters."

Attendance was limited to about 2,000 people, far more than the 200 allowed last year when Italy was in a full lockdown. But the number is a fraction of the capacity of St. Peter's, which can seat up to 20,000, and in pre-pandemic times would be packed for one of the most popular Vatican liturgies of the year.

The Midnight Mass actually began at 7:30 p.m., a nod to the 85-year-old pope's endurance and a holdover from last year, when the service had to end before Italy's nationwide curfew.

No curfew is in place now, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels. For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a pandemic daily record with 50,599 new cases. Another 141 people died, bringing Italy's official death toll to 136,386.

With the arrival of the omicron variant in Italy, the Vatican secretary of state Thursday imposed a new vaccination mandate on all Vatican staff members, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The mandate does not apply to the faithful attending Mass, but they are required to wear masks. Those attending Friday's Mass, and the priests, bishops and cardinals concelebrating it, all wore masks. Francis, who is missing part of one lung and had intestinal surgery in July, has largely eschewed masks, even when greeting prelates and the public.

"I'm not worried because first of all I have a mask on, and I've had my third dose so I feel relaxed," said Franco Pasquali, a Rome resident attending the service. "The problem is those who don't vaccinate, that's all."

Francis is believed to have received a booster shot, as has emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. Francis has said vaccination is an "act of love," and he has called for wealthier countries to provide the shots to the developing world.

Among those attending the Mass was Melissa Helland, an American tourist visiting Rome with her family.

"This is the first time in the last two years that we've been able to gather both as a family and to attend Mass because of the pandemic, so we are very excited and grateful," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jack Jeffery, David Crary, David McHugh, Nicole Winfield, Danica Kirka, Barry Hatton, Aritz Parra, Daniel Cole, Molly Quell, Francesco Sportelli and Luigi Navarro of The Associated Press.