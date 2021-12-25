An Arkansas Christmas

My hope for you this Christmas morning is that you make enough memories to last a lifetime. The memories, you see, serve us far longer than the gifts.

May you have a very Arkansas Christmas, the kind of holiday I was fortunate enough to experience. My father's primary activity this time of year was quail hunting. I knew Christmas was approaching when he would carry a saw along with his 20-gauge Browning shotgun.

The owner of the farm where we hunted in the Ouachita River bottoms east of Arkadelphia always gave us permission to saw down a cedar tree. My wife now buys our Christmas trees at garden stores. They're grown commercially, likely in a state far away. But an Arkansas cedar still smells like Christmas to me.

Cutting the cedar tree wasn't the only activity on those December bird hunts. We would use our shotguns to shoot mistletoe from oak trees and utilize the saw to remove branches from holly trees if those branches had plenty of red berries. All of that would be hauled back into town and used to decorate our house. A few days later, a ladder would be brought out of the storage room so we could put colored lights on a much larger cedar tree in the front yard.

I vividly remember coming home from school one year and being greeted with the disturbing news that our beagle had torn up a Frosty the Snowman yard decoration of which I was particularly fond. We always had at least two bird dogs for quail hunting. They were considered the work dogs. The beagles were house pets and excelled only at getting fat on table scraps and tearing up things such as Frosty.

If it were cold on Christmas morning, my father would make sure there were fires in both fireplaces, one in the den and one in the living room. After stoking the fires, he would sit in a chair, smoke a pipe filled with Sir Walter Raleigh tobacco and survey the scene--the decorated Arkansas cedar, the mistletoe, the holly branches on the mantel, his children (and later grandchildren) in their pajamas.

After opening gifts, breakfast would consist of fried quail, eggs, grits, biscuits and preserves made from the wild blackberries my dad had picked the previous summer.

On Christmas afternoon, Dad often asked: "Do you want to get out of the house for a couple of hours and get those bird dogs some exercise?"

Those were code words for letting me know he needed a break from the visitors. We crossed the Ouachita River and saw children in front of country homes playing with their new toys. We made our way east toward Dalark on Arkansas 7 and then hunted until dark.

Food was waiting on us when we got back home, perhaps a wild duck and dressing. The holiday season has always been partially about food for me. I love ordering from various holiday catalogs--grapefruit from Florida, oranges from Texas, pecans from Alabama, country ham from Kentucky and Virginia, bacon from Missouri.

My mother always ordered a fruitcake from Collin Street Bakery in Corsicana, Texas. I still do. And I get one for my sister. Forget the fruitcake jokes you've heard. The cakes from Corsicana are wonderful, using a recipe brought to Texas from Wiesbaden, Germany, by a baker named Gus Weidmann in the 1800s.

My sister makes me a mincemeat pie. My wife had never heard of such a thing until she met me. She's from south Texas, and tamales were the food item in her family that told you Christmas was approaching. The first time I asked her to buy a mincemeat pie for the holidays, I was met with a blank stare. She still doesn't eat it, but that means additional pieces for me.

By the 20th century, apples, raisins and candied citrus had replaced the meat once found in mincemeat pies. The pies remain popular in Great Britain and former parts of the British Empire such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Maybe my family's English roots have something to do with my fondness for them. More likely, it's because my grandmothers (both of whom were great cooks who lived into their 90s) baked such good ones.

Though it's not part of our family's holiday menu, I never write this Christmas column without mentioning the Helena oyster loaf. I was a fan of Richard Allin, the Helena native who wrote the "Our Town" column for the Arkansas Gazette and later the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Allin, who died in October 2007 at age 77, extolled the virtues of the oyster loaf in print each December.

His oyster loaf recipe called for slicing the top from what he described as a "long Pullman loaf" of bread, hollowing it out, brushing it with melted butter, toasting it and then filling it with fried oysters, lemon wedges, olives, ketchup and mustard pickles. The recipe for mustard pickles consists of cucumbers and onion pickled in a mustard sauce along with turmeric and celery seed.

According to Allin, the tradition of the oyster loaf "came up the river from New Orleans. It was known there as the mediatrice, so named because it was frequently brought home by wayward husbands who wanted to make peace with their angry wives. In Helena, it was simply a seasonal food item. Other methods were used to restore family tranquility. By the time the oyster loaf had arrived in Helena from New Orleans, there had been changes in its structure."

Each family has its Christmas traditions. For me, an Arkansas Christmas is the smell of freshly cut cedar, wet bird dogs and pipe smoke. It's the taste of fried quail and blackberry preserves. It's the sound of a shotgun bringing mistletoe down from a tree.

Merry Christmas, Arkansas.

