Arena declares safe-bag policy

Pine Bluff Convention Center officials have announced a safe-bag policy for the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

Only two kinds of clear bags are permitted in the arena: a 12-inch-by-12-inch-6-inch plastic stadium bag and a 1-gallon clear freezer bag. These bags may be purchased at the parking gate.

The following items are prohibited:

Weapons of any kind; umbrellas; wallets or clutches larger than 1 inch by 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches; diaper bags and baby strollers; backpacks; fanny packs; briefcases and computer bags; luggage of any kind; seat cushions with compartments; small bags inside clear bags; selfie sticks; cameras with 12-inch lenses or longer; video cameras and tripods; camera cases; remote-controlled devices and drones; tobacco products of any kind; cigarettes and e-cigarettes; drugs not doctor-prescribe; alcoholic beverages; fireworks and smoke-producing devices; radios of any kind; noisemaker devices; helium-filled balloons; inflated balls and flying discs, such as Frisbees; flags and banners on poles; any item deemed inappropriate by staff; and all animals except certified service animals on a leash.

Convention Center officials say all items brought into the arena are subject to visual search at any time.

"Prohibited items discovered during routing security inspections must be immediately returned to the owner's vehicle or discarded outside the building. An item will be deemed prohibited strictly at the discretion of PBCC authorized staff," arena officials said. "No items will be held at the entrances until after the events."

Failure to comply with the safe-bag policy will result in immediate ejection from the premises without refund, arena officials add.