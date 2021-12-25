Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set to sink Christmas trees for fish habitat

After they've brought festive cheer to countless homes, officials of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have a good use for live evergreen Christmas trees -- sinking them in the state's lakes to create habitats for fish and fishermen to enjoy in the new year and beyond.

Drop-off locations across the state give Arkansans a chance to give their trees a second life after the ornaments, lights and tinsel come off.

The conifers' dense branches make for ideal places for fish to gather, using the trees as cover on the lake bottom and offering good spots for nurseries for small fish, according to a news release from the agency.

The recycled trees give fish a place to hide from predators and make for prime fishing spots, if anglers can find them, said Keith Stephens, chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

[DROP-OFF SITES: List of sites not appearing above? Click here » arkansasonline.com/2021trees/]





Fishers are also free to take trees from the agency's drop-off spots and use them to create their own fish habitats. The agency suggested using parachute cord to lash cinder blocks to the trunks and sink them.

The program has run for at least 20 years, as long as Stephens has been with the agency, he said, and people bring in hundreds of trees each year.

"It's really popular, we get a lot of trees," he said.

The agency will accept trees at the drop-off locations until the end of January, giving Arkansans plenty of time to admire their evergreens while the festive season lasts.

The release reminded people that artificial Christmas trees are not suitable for fish habitats and should be disposed of properly.

In Little Rock, those who choose not to venture out to the tree drop points can get their used trees picked up through the city's regular yard waste disposal service, said Nathan Charles, solid waste manager at Little Rock Public Works.

If the tree is over six feet long, residents should cut it in two pieces to be eligible for standard pick-up.

The trees are ground up and used for a variety of purposes, Charles said, including mulch, compost and ground cover for the city's land fill.